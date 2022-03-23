Andrea Langhorst and her two children, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer, inside a car parked outside of an apartment complex in Melbourne, Florida, on Sunday night

Mother and Her Twins Found Dead in Car Outside Florida Apartment Complex: They 'Loved Each Other'

The father of a woman found dead inside a car with her 3-year-old twins says they will be laid to rest together following the tragedy.

On Sunday night, police discovered the bodies of 35-year-old Andrea Langhorst and her two children, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer, inside a car parked outside of an apartment complex in Melbourne, Florida.

While an investigation into the deaths remains active, the Melbourne Police Department said in a statement they do not have reason to believe there's an active or persistent danger to the beachside community.

"It's a really difficult time," Andrea's father, Randy Langhorst, tells PEOPLE. "We're just playing the waiting game to get closure on it, to see what exactly happened."

Langhorst says the family hopes autopsy and toxicology results from the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office will give them "closure" into the circumstances of Andrea's and the twins' deaths. The office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday.

For now, Langhorst says the only information he has is that investigators believe all three died around the same time.

"I just know they were in the car in the heat of Florida for a few days," he explains. "We didn't have to identify the bodies, the police were able to do it with the photographs we gave them. I can't imagine myself or my ex-wife having to do that."

"Before I speculate anything, I just want to wait until we hear all the authorities have to say about her cause of death, and then our family can be at peace a little more, knowing what happened," Langhorst says.

In the coming days, the family plans to cremate Andrea and the children together.

"That's kind of the way we want to do it," Landhorst explains. "Andrea had been with those kids since they were born, they'd go everywhere with her. "

Langhorst remembers his daughter — who the family called "Andy," to rhyme with his first name — as a "kind and loving mother," who was full of wit and humor.

"I'm going to miss her dearly," he says of the "free-spirited" Andrea.

He also says Olivia and Adam were "together all the time and loved each other."