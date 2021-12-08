Pregnant Mother Survives Arizona Car Crash That Killed Her 'Sweet' 6-Year-Old Son: 'My Baby'

An Arizona family is in mourning following a tragic car accident that claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.

Jenna Foglesong, who is currently pregnant, was hit by another car on Dec. 2 while driving with two of her children — ages 13 and 6 — to a doctor's appointment, according to local Fox station KSAZ.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive, the Gilbert Police Department previously told ABC affiliate KNXV.

Foglesong told KSAZ that her 6-year-old son Eduardo — the youngest of her four sons — was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but that he died shortly after arriving.

The boy was pronounced dead while police were investigating the crash on the scene, officials said in a statement at the time.

"We're not doing okay. We're sad," Foglesong told KSAZ. "I'm a mess, that was my baby."

"There is so much I could say about him," she added. "He was a sweet, sweet baby...and he always told me he loved me all the time."

Foglesong and her teenage son were also injured in the crash but are physically okay, per the outlet.

One woman who was nearby at the time of the crash told KSAZ that she "ran over" as soon as she heard what happened while at work.

"It was devastating," Mary Spinos told the outlet. "I can't even imagine what the mom is going through."

The family has also put together a GoFundMe to help raise money for Eduardo's funeral.

"No family is ever prepared for this and it's difficult to even write this. His mom, Jenna, and Eduardo's siblings, need our support more now then ever before," reads a message on the online fundraiser. "Any donation is appreciated, even a share."