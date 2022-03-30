Authorities announced on Monday that they had found the body of Jose Lara, who disappeared while playing in his family's Florida backyard

Mother Speaks Out After 1-Year-Old Son's Body Found in Septic Tank: He Was 'Always Happy'

A mother is mourning the death of her 1-year-old son, whose body was found in a septic tank near their Florida home earlier this week.

Authorities in rural Putnam County announced on Monday that they had found the body of Jose Lara, who disappeared while playing in the family's backyard the previous afternoon.

Speaking in Spanish, Maria Lara told local news station WJXT that her son was "always happy" and "playful."

"My mom has memories as well," she recalled. "He would see her sweeping and he would bring the dusting pan and just help out."

Family friend Diana Montero told the outlet that the mom, who has two other children and recently moved to Florida from Central America, is "devastated."

"Not in a million years she thought this would happen," Montero remarked. "She's really hurt."

After launching a massive search for the missing toddler, his body was found in a septic tank on the property, Sheriff Gator DeLoach said in a news conference on Monday evening.

DeLoach said the boy was not immediately found by authorities because the septic tank opening was covered by weeds, dirt and plywood.

"It's not an uncommon practice in a situation like this when there's a child missing to search the septic tank as well," the sheriff remarked, according to WJXT.

Authorities said at the time that it appeared the boy stepped on the plywood, which was rotten, then fell into the septic tank and died.

Jose was last seen playing outside with his sister at the family's house in Crescent City.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Jose's mother briefly took his sister inside to clean her up. Upon her return, her son was nowhere to be found.