Mother and 6 Children Killed in Mississippi House Fire: They Were 'Some of the Nicest People'

A mother and six of her children were killed early Saturday morning in a deadly house fire, authorities said.

Fire officials responded to a 12:30 a.m. call about a blaze in Clinton, Mississippi. It took nearly 45 minutes, four engines and a ladder truck to get the fire under control, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told USA Today.

The fatal fire took the lives of seven victims — whose names have not yet been released — with ages ranging from one to 33 years old, according to WJTV.

The father survived the incident after attempting to rescue the family, Mark Jones, communications director for the city of Clinton, told TIME.

RELATED: Identical Twin Left with Severe Burns After House Fire: ‘I Don’t Let My Injury Define Me’

Image zoom Getty Images

The father was later transported to a local hospital where he was treated for burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises.

A spokesperson for the Clinton Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Curious Dog Caught on Video Accidentally Setting House on Fire in New Mexico

“We ask for your prayers,” Jones shared with local news outlets on behalf of the family, adding that the victims in the fire were “some of the nicest people,” according to USA Today.

No foul play was suspected in the incident, Jones said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, however, the Clinton Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal will be conducting an investigation, WJTV reported.