Mother of Twins Killed in Tenn. Floods Recalls the Family's Final Moments Together

Among the victims of the Tennessee flooding were 7-month-old twins Ryan and Rileigh from Waverly, a community that was hit particularly hard

A Tennessee mother is recounting the devastating moment that her twin babies were swept away by the deadly flash floods that have ravaged the Middle Tennessee area.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that 20 people died over the weekend after parts of the state experienced record-breaking rainfall.

"It was the scariest thing of my life," the twins' mother Danielle Hall told WZTV of the flooding. "Water was gushing in. We tried to block the doors and it wasn't working. It was filling up and I told [my husband] 'don't panic. It's gonna be OK. I was leaving to go get help.' "

But before she had a chance, the powerful waters ripped her family apart.

Hall said that her husband Matthew was holding onto the twins, as well as the couple's two older children, until they left his arms. She was soon taken away by the floodwaters too, holding onto a tree for several hours until she could search for her family.

"I thought I lost all four of them and when I finally got saved, I was searching for [my husband] because I knew he was alive," Hall told WZTV. "I didn't know [about] my babies."

The family's two older children were not injured. Hall said her twins were "so happy" and that having to plan for their funeral has been devastating.

"Ryan was my one and only boy that I prayed so hard for and he always smiled. That boy was the happiest baby I've ever seen in my life," she recalled. "My little Riliegh-poo. She was a diva. She was a drama queen. She had to have all the attention."

She added, "They made our life complete."

During a press conference on Sunday, Gov. Bill Lee described the aftermath of the storm as a "devastating picture of loss and heartache," particularly in "the community of Waverly."

"There's been a record number of inches of rainfall over Friday night and Saturday morning that created devastating flooding in this community," he said in the press conference shared by WSMV News.

"There's much yet to know about what the end results will be, but what we do know is that it's incredibly difficult," he added. "Our hearts and our prayers need to be for those folks in that community, many of them who have suffered not only the loss of their homes and property but the loss of family members and friends."