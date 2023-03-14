Mother of 4 Dies in ATV Crash During Weekend Getaway with Friends, Husband in Critical Condition

"Anyone that knows these parents of 4 beautiful children can attest that they have always gone above and beyond for their family, friends, and strangers," read a message on GoFundMe

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 02:26 PM
Amanda Hoffert
Bret and Amanda Hoffert. Photo: GoFundMe

A Pennsylvania mother of four was killed, and her husband was critically injured when an ATV wrecked over the weekend.

The crash occurred on Saturday in Huntingdon County around 6:25 p.m, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release. Both the driver, identified as 36-year-old Bret Hoffert, and passenger Amanda Hoffert, 34, were "ejected" after the vehicle went into a ditch and overturned.

Amanda was declared dead at the scene while Bret was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The couple were on a "mountain weekend getaway with friends" when the "horrific tragedy" occurred, according to a GoFundMe.

"Amanda passed away at the scene and now Bret is in critical condition in a Pittsburgh trauma hospital," read a message on the fundraising page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to human interest stories.

"Anyone that knows these parents of 4 beautiful children can attest that they have always gone above and beyond for their family, friends, and strangers," the message continued. "Please help support this precious family as they navigate funeral expenses, medical bills, and care for their young children."

In addition to being a mother of four, Amanda worked as a registered nurse at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, according to her Facebook page.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 People Killed in Ambulance Plane Crash in Nevada: 'We Are Heartbroken'

The couple's vehicle was "traveling north on Block Hollow Road" when it went off the road "for unknown reasons," police said.

The crash is under investigation.

"The tragedy that took place yesterday was absolutely unimaginable, but I know Amanda Hoffert would be the first to jump in for any other family- so right now that is our focus," GoFundMe organizer Kourtney Randsdorp wrote on social media over the weekend.

Additionally, a plea was put out to "PLEASE pray without ceasing for Bret."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised over $153,000.

Related Articles
Zebra bites, injures owner's arm before it's fatally shot by sheriff's deputy
Ohio Police Officer Shoots and Kills a Zebra That Bit Its Owner: 'I Think He Tore My Arm Off'
Jeremy McCain
Cop Died and Was Revived 3 Times After Getting Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident: 'Truly a Miracle'
Joe Pepitone
Joe Pepitone, Popular New York Yankees Star, Dead at 82
Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home
Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say
Couple Missing for Months Found Dead in Nebraska
Grandparents Who'd Been Together 70 Years Found Dead on Nebraska Road 2 Months After Going Missing
The Rev. Pastor Adonna Davis Reid, an Oak Park police chaplain, comes to pay her respects and pray for the family near the growing memorial, Friday, March 10, 2023, on the porch at the scene of a fatal house fire in the 2500 block of Rutherford Avenue in Chicago March 10, 2023.
Firefighter's Wife and 3 Kids Dead After Fire at Their Home While He Was on Duty: 'Unimaginable Loss'
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Blacks Beach, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast of San Diego, and crews were searching for additional victims California Boat Deaths, San Diego, United States - 12 Mar 2023
At Least 8 Dead After 2 Fishing Boats Carrying Migrants Capsize Near San Diego
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Woman Who Shot Husband Who Allegedly Molested Kids Says She'll 'Apologize' When He Does
Wife of Chicago Firefighter Dies Days After He Responded to Fire at Their Own Home, Which Also Killed Son
Chicago Firefighter's Wife Dies Days After Son Was Fatally Injured in Fire at Home While Dad Was on Duty
chocolate candy
'Suspicious Older Male' Giving Candy to Kids in Ontario Was Performing Random Act of Kindness, Cops Say
https://twitter.com/dcfireems/status/1633901637755387912?s=20 DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems Update Working Fire 3300 block 6th St SE. A 2nd pediatric patient being evaluated for possible transport. Several other residents treated on scene. We sheltered multiple occupants on balconies due to heavy smoke in hallways. Investigators on scene. #DCsBravest
Two Boys, Ages 6 and 9, in Serious and Critical Condition After Apartment Fire in Washington D.C.
Snow piled around a 76 gas station in Lake Arrowhead, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
At Least 13 Dead Since Historic Snowfall Hit California as New Threat Looms: 'Could Get Really Ugly'
Florida Boy, 4, Wandered Off While Father Slept and Drowned in Retention Pond
Florida Boy, 4, Drowns in a Retention Pond After Wandering Off While Father Slept at Mother's Workplace
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas
Second Body Found on Texas Beach After Twins, 13, Disappeared While Swimming: 'It Is Some Closure'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Calif. Worker Dies After Being Mauled by Four Dogs at Business: 'This Is a Tragedy'