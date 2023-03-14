Mother of 4 Dies in ATV Crash During Weekend Getaway with Friends, Husband in Critical Condition

A Pennsylvania mother of four was killed, and her husband was critically injured when an ATV wrecked over the weekend.

The crash occurred on Saturday in Huntingdon County around 6:25 p.m, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release. Both the driver, identified as 36-year-old Bret Hoffert, and passenger Amanda Hoffert, 34, were "ejected" after the vehicle went into a ditch and overturned.

Amanda was declared dead at the scene while Bret was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The couple were on a "mountain weekend getaway with friends" when the "horrific tragedy" occurred, according to a GoFundMe.

"Amanda passed away at the scene and now Bret is in critical condition in a Pittsburgh trauma hospital," read a message on the fundraising page.

"Anyone that knows these parents of 4 beautiful children can attest that they have always gone above and beyond for their family, friends, and strangers," the message continued. "Please help support this precious family as they navigate funeral expenses, medical bills, and care for their young children."

In addition to being a mother of four, Amanda worked as a registered nurse at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, according to her Facebook page.

The couple's vehicle was "traveling north on Block Hollow Road" when it went off the road "for unknown reasons," police said.

The crash is under investigation.

"The tragedy that took place yesterday was absolutely unimaginable, but I know Amanda Hoffert would be the first to jump in for any other family- so right now that is our focus," GoFundMe organizer Kourtney Randsdorp wrote on social media over the weekend.

Additionally, a plea was put out to "PLEASE pray without ceasing for Bret."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised over $153,000.