Mother of 8 Dies of COVID-19 Complications After Spending a Week on Ventilator: A 'Nightmare'
“Coming home, knowing she’s not here, it’s just different,” Travis Feltner said after his wife, Amber Feltner, died of COVID-19 complications
Eight children are mourning the loss of their mother after she died of COVID-19 complications, and their father is speaking out about the importance of being vaccinated.
Amber Feltner of Cincinnati, Ohio, was taken to a local hospital on Sept. 13 when she began having breathing issues related to COVID-19 and was soon placed on a ventilator, her husband, Travis Feltner, detailed on a Facebook fundraising page.
While doctors placed her on dialysis earlier this week and she showed hints of improvement, the 37-year-old Girl Scout Leader died on Sept. 21.
"At 10:12 pm we lost the [world's] best mom," Travis wrote on the donation page. "Wife, best friend if you can donate anything because I am on long [term] disability I don't know how I am going to pay for this."
The couple's youngest kids are 3-year-old twins, while the oldest of their eight children is 20, WLWT reported.
Travis told the outlet his wife didn't receive a COVID-19 vaccine because of his reaction to the flu vaccine years ago. He's now encouraging others to get their vaccine, and he plans to get one himself.
"I would never want anybody to go through what I'm going through. It's just a complete nightmare," Travis told WLWT. "I know Amber would want people to not fall in the footsteps of what happened to her."
The donation page for the family has raised $4,300 as of Thursday afternoon. Travis told WLWT he is trying to stay strong for his children but is having a difficult time without his wife there.
"It's just hard cause they keep asking for — they keep asking for mom," he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone aged 12 years and older be vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning, 55 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 64 percent have has at least one dose, according to the New York Times.
