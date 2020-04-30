"With the passing of three family members, you can just imagine how difficult it’s been," Marcela Lastre said about the deaths of her uncle, aunt and cousin

Mother, Father and Son All Die of Coronavirus in the Span of 3 Weeks as Daughter Recovers

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has nearly wiped out an entire family in Florida.

Miami resident Violeta Mayorga lost her brother, Mario Mayorga Jr., and both parents, Esperanza Mayorga and Mario Mayorga Sr., to the contagious respiratory virus, relatives told several outlets. Violeta herself has also tested positive and is currently in isolation as she recovers.

Cousin Marcela Lastre told NBC6 South Florida that Violeta's world has been "flipped upside down" as a result of the tragedy.

"With the passing of three family members, you can just imagine how difficult it’s been," Lastre told the outlet, adding of Violeta, 45, "They all lived together so her entire world has been flipped upside down at this point."

Mario Jr., 42, was the first of the Mayorga family to show symptoms of COVID-19, in mid-March, Lastre told NBC6.

Lastre told ABC News that Mario Jr.'s declining health caused great distress to his father, who "locked himself in his room and kept wondering, 'what if something bad happens to [his son]?'"

After the cleaning service supervisor — whom Lastre described as "amazing" and "very social" — became ill, the rest of the family slowly started exhibiting symptoms as well.

"It was about three to five days from one person showing symptoms to the next one," Lastre told ABC News.

Mario Jr. ended up being hospitalized, where he underwent bypass surgery and was on a ventilator, Lastre told ABC News. He died on Sunday.

His cousin told the outlet, "Between the ventilator and the sedatives, I don't know how much he was aware of in the last few weeks," explaining that she is unsure if he was ever aware of his parents' deaths.

Mario Sr., 72 died on April 10, and his wife, also 72, died just over a week later on April 19.

It's unclear if any of the Mayorga family members suffered from any pre-existing medical conditions prior to contracting the virus. People ages 65 and older are at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus, as are people with underlying medical conditions, including heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, liver disease and chronic kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All but 6 percent of patients who needed hospitalization had one pre-existing condition, and the majority — 88 percent — had two or more, according to a large study of thousands of patients in New York City that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The Mayorga family immigrated to the United States in the 1980s from Nicaragua and are remembered as beloved members of their community.

"They were the type of people that would help you in any situation," Lastre said of the family of four.

"They were grateful to be here and become U.S. citizens," Lastre added to ABC News. "This has been a family who has been together for so long and built so much together."

A GoFundMe campaign was created this week to help with funeral expenses.

"Heaven has gained a special angel my and our angel Mario D Mayorga," wrote campaign organizer Lourdes Perez in the description. "Along with his parents that passed weeks apart. My and our hearts are broken and I would like to help his sister that is alone in the midst of all this tragedy."

"My heart is broken into pieces and at least we all as one can help," Perez added. "Every little bit counts. Our prayers are with her in this difficult time."

As of Thursday, $37,932 had been raised out of the campaign's $40,000 goal.

There have been 33,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Thursday afternoon, with 1,266 deaths related to the virus in the state. Nationwide, there are more that one million confirmed cases.

