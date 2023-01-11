Mom and Daughter Saved in Dramatic Rescue After Sinkhole Swallows 2 Cars in Storm-Battered California

Firefighters in California made a dramatic rescue on Monday after two cars were swallowed by a sinkhole amid the state's ongoing wet weather.

Officials responded to the scene on Iverson Road in Chatsworth just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, where they found one vehicle sitting on top of the other inside the hole, according to a news release from the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Two people in one car managed to pry themselves out of their vehicle, Insider reported.

By the time first responders arrived, though, two individuals were found in the other one, which was located at the bottom of the pile, the LAFD said.

The survivors were a mother and daughter, according to CW affiliate KTLA and ABC affiliate KGTV.

Rescuers had little time to act as the road continued to collapse into the sinkhole. Upon realizing the entire road was "compromised," crews attempted "an immediate rescue" to save the motorists' lives, the LAFD said.

First, crews attempted to lay ground ladders across the hole in hopes it would allow crews to reach the survivors, but were unsuccessful, according to the fire department.

Crews then opted for a different tool — an aerial ladder — which allowed rescuers to properly position themselves over the hole.

A firefighter was lowered down to the victims, who were then placed in a harness and "raised back up to the surface."

Footage from the scene, captured by KTLA, shows the victims being hoisted out of the hole while holding onto the rescuer who ventured out to save them.

"Because of the instability of the road, we couldn't do anything over the side of the sinkhole," an LAFD representative told Insider. "Our helicopters were grounded due to weather, so there were no aerial options."

The mother and daughter were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, per the fire department.

"Crews executed this operation smoothly," the LAFD said in its news release.

California has been drenched with rain over the last two weeks amid what the National Weather Service (NWS) calls an "unrelenting series of atmospheric river events."

At least 17 people have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions, which are expected to continue through the weekend, according to USA Today and NBC News.

The National Weather Service has warned of "an enormous cyclone" off the West Coast, which forecasters expect will "bring the next round of heavy precipitation and gusty winds" to California and other portions of the Pacific Northwest in the next few days.

"We expect these storms to continue at least through the 18th of this month,'' California governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, per USA Today. "The magnitude of this is not isolated in smaller communities. It is scaled across the largest state in our union."