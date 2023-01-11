Mom and Daughter Saved in Dramatic Rescue After Sinkhole Swallows 2 Cars in Storm-Battered California

Two cars were found at the bottom of the hole, with one sitting on top of the other, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department

By
Published on January 11, 2023 12:32 PM
In an aerial view, a car and a pickup truck are seen inside a sinkhole as another storm created by a series of atmospheric rivers inundates California on January 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Two vehicles containing four people fell into the sinkhole which had opened up under the road they were driving on during heavy rainfall in the the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth. Two people were able to climb out before the hole grew larger, further consuming the vehicles. People from the other vehicle were rescued by about 50 firefighters using a high-angle rope and an aerial ladder to lower a firefighter into the hole and raise a young girl and a woman to the surface. Victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Powerful storms have pounded much of the West Coast since the beginning of the new year, a striking contrast to the past three years of severe to extreme drought experienced by most of the state. The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which supplies water for millions of Californians, is now above average to date. Last winter, a fraction of average snowfall in the Sierras left the high mountain range virtually devoid of the usual summer snow patches. Though damaging yet not enough to make up for years of drought, the heavy precipitation brings a level of relief from an anticipated fourth year of drought in 2023.
Photo: David McNew/Getty

Firefighters in California made a dramatic rescue on Monday after two cars were swallowed by a sinkhole amid the state's ongoing wet weather.

Officials responded to the scene on Iverson Road in Chatsworth just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, where they found one vehicle sitting on top of the other inside the hole, according to a news release from the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Two people in one car managed to pry themselves out of their vehicle, Insider reported.

By the time first responders arrived, though, two individuals were found in the other one, which was located at the bottom of the pile, the LAFD said.

The survivors were a mother and daughter, according to CW affiliate KTLA and ABC affiliate KGTV.

Rescuers had little time to act as the road continued to collapse into the sinkhole. Upon realizing the entire road was "compromised," crews attempted "an immediate rescue" to save the motorists' lives, the LAFD said.

California sinkhole
Los Angeles Fire Department

First, crews attempted to lay ground ladders across the hole in hopes it would allow crews to reach the survivors, but were unsuccessful, according to the fire department.

Crews then opted for a different tool — an aerial ladder — which allowed rescuers to properly position themselves over the hole.

A firefighter was lowered down to the victims, who were then placed in a harness and "raised back up to the surface."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Footage from the scene, captured by KTLA, shows the victims being hoisted out of the hole while holding onto the rescuer who ventured out to save them.

"Because of the instability of the road, we couldn't do anything over the side of the sinkhole," an LAFD representative told Insider. "Our helicopters were grounded due to weather, so there were no aerial options."

California sinkhole
Los Angeles Fire Department

The mother and daughter were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, per the fire department.

"Crews executed this operation smoothly," the LAFD said in its news release.

California has been drenched with rain over the last two weeks amid what the National Weather Service (NWS) calls an "unrelenting series of atmospheric river events."

California sinkhole
Los Angeles Fire Department

At least 17 people have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions, which are expected to continue through the weekend, according to USA Today and NBC News.

The National Weather Service has warned of "an enormous cyclone" off the West Coast, which forecasters expect will "bring the next round of heavy precipitation and gusty winds" to California and other portions of the Pacific Northwest in the next few days.

"We expect these storms to continue at least through the 18th of this month,'' California governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, per USA Today. "The magnitude of this is not isolated in smaller communities. It is scaled across the largest state in our union."

Related Articles
Huntington Beach, CA - January 05: A sign sits in water on a flooded 18th Street at Olive Avenue in Huntington Beach as a winter storm brings wind, rain and flooding to Southern California on Thursday morning, January 5, 2023.
Photos of the Devastating Rains and Widespread Damage in California
January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Redwood Tree Falls on Home During Powerful Storm in California
Boy Swept Away During Severe Winter Storm
Calif. Police Pause Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Away in Severe Flood
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Kyle Doan
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
florida's save haven baby box
First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed
Cloe Fields and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada survived a car crash on Tuesday when their car fell 300 feet into a canyon in California
Couple Rescued from Remote Calif. Canyon After Car Careens Over Cliff: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
Small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md Small Plane Crash Maryland, Montgomery Village, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Pilot and Passenger Rescued From Plane After it Crashes Into 100 Ft. Power Lines in Maryland
50 People Rescued After Mudslide Traps Cars in Southern California
Over 50 People Rescued After Mudslide Traps Cars in California: 'The Mud Came Up Really Fast'
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
San Bernardino County Fire/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CilfEUtpmle/. Dog Reunited w/ Fam
California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Flood Waters Leave Fla. Driver Stranded: See Rescue Workers Pull Woman from Her Car
South Shore Hospital receiving several patients after vehicle crashes into Apple store
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Mass. Apple Store: 'An Unthinkable Morning'
Main Tunnel into Grand Canyon Caverns, Peach Springs
5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction
Father and Son Rescued After Car Falls 500 Feet Down Cliff
Father and Son Rescued After Car Tumbles 500 Feet Down Cliff: 'A Miracle'
12 People Rescued After Calif. Carnival Ride Gets Stuck in the Air
12 People Rescued After Ride Stops Midair at Calif. Carnival