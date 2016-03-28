Mother Angelica, Founder of Catholic TV Empire EWTN, Dies at 92

Mother Mary Angelica (aka Mother Angelica), founder of the widely popular Catholic TV network EWTN, has died, the network announced. She was 92.

The Roman Catholic nun died on Sunday in Alabama due to the effects of a stroke she suffered years ago, the network’s Catholic News Agency reports.

“Mother has always and will always personify EWTN, the network that God asked her to found,” EWTN CEO Michael Warsaw told the CNA. “Her accomplishments and legacies in evangelization throughout the world are nothing short of miraculous and can only be attributed to divine Providence and her unwavering faithfulness to our Lord.”

Mother Angelica’s health began declining in 2001 when she suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage, the Associated Press reports. She suffered several minor strokes through the years.

She was on a feeding tube and bedridden in her final months as her health declined, the AP reports.

Mother Angelica founded the Eternal World Television Network in 1981.

The company bills itself as the largest religious media network with 11 networks that broadcast Catholic programming to millions in more than 145 countries, according to the AP.