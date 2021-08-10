Authorities said the mom was suffering from hypothermia and dehydration when she was rescued on Friday morning

Mother and Her Teenage Son Rescued from Colo. Wilderness After Getting Lost During Hike

A hike near a scenic Colorado lake took a terrifying turn for a mother and her teenage son last week after they became lost in the wilderness.

The two hikers — whose identities have not been released — were rescued on Friday morning after spending the night stranded in the area between Trappers Lake and Stillwater Reservoir, according to a press release from Garfield County officials.

Following the rescue, the mother was transported back to Trappers Lake, where she was treated for hypothermia and dehydration, county officials said. Her son did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

The dramatic ordeal first unfolded on Thursday evening after 11 p.m. when the Emergency Operations Division of the Garfield County Sheriff's Office was notified about two missing hikers who failed to return home, the press release stated.

County officials said the woman's husband, who is also the 14-year-old boy's father, set out to find them, alongside two other "Good Samaritan" hikers he met along the trail.

The trio began their search on foot, while officials with Garfield County and Routt County started looking for the hikers at dawn on Friday, the press release stated.

CareFlight of the Rockies also joined search efforts with their helicopter to provide medical support and transport when the hikers were located, according to county officials.

Though cellular service in the area was very limited, authorities said they were able to receive a ping from a cell phone to help them find the approximate location coordinates of the hikers.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, the father contacted 911 to report that he could see his wife and son, according to the release. Just 30 minutes later, officials with CareFlight made visual contact with all five hikers and began their rescue.

In addition to airlifting the mom back to Trappers Lake, county officials said one of the Good Samaritans was also brought to the lake after twisting a knee in the "rugged terrain."

Both were later transported via ground to Stillwater Reservoir, where they were reunited with the three other hikers, who made their way out on their own, according to the release.

At this time, it is unclear if the mother and hiker required medical attention at a hospital.

"This was another successful mission of the volunteers of Garfield County Search and Rescue," county officials said in the press release. "The Garfield County Sheriff's Office would like to extend its thanks to the Routt County Sheriff's Office, the search and rescue volunteers from both counties, and to CareFlight. The rapid response of the entire team resulted in another successful mission."