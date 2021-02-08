The victims were identified as Isabela Martinez and her daughters Alexa, 6, Ashley, 4, and Daniela, 1

Mother and Her 3 Daughters — All Under the Age of 6 — Killed in Ga. Mobile Home Fire

The three daughters who were killed in the fire, Alexa, 6; Ashley, 4; and Daniela, 1

A mother and her three daughters died on Saturday after a fire broke out in their Georgia mobile home, authorities said.

The incident unfolded just after 2 a.m. in Snellville, according to a tweet from the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:19 a.m., they "pulled 2 pediatric patients" from the flames, authorities said.

"A third pediatric and an adult were found later," the fire department wrote. "The family of four have all deceased."

Image zoom Isabela Martinez | Credit: GoFundMe

In the wake of the tragedy, family members spoke to ABC affiliate WSB-TV and identified the victims as Isabela Martinez and her three daughters, Alexa, 6, Ashley, 4, and Daniela, 1.

A GoFundMe page set up by Isabela's brother, Jose Humberto Horta Martinez, also confirmed the family's identities.

On the page, Jose said they were asking for donations to help lay Isabela and her daughters to rest in Yanga, Veracruz, Mexico "so her other two children Brayan and Johana can be present in the funeral."

At this time, it is unclear how the fire broke out.

The Gwinnett County Fire Department said investigators are "actively trying to determine" the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, those who knew the family are expressing their heartbreak.

"She was a good mom," neighbor Yacmin Coria told WSB-TV. "She always takes care of her daughters, do anything for her daughters."

"I have five boys and it hurts because you never know when it's going to be your last day to be together as a family," Coria added.

Pastor Joaquin Contreras also spoke to the outlet and said the children's father frequently attends his church.

"He's a good guy," Contreras told WSB-TV, noting that he showed up to the fire to pray with the dad in person. "We are here, you know all our church, to help him, pray for him. Now is the time to be together."