Mother and 3 Children Identified After Fatal House Fire: 'She Loved with Her Whole Heart'

A Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a mother and her three children after they died in a house fire last week.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati identified four of the five victims as Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, and her children: son Jordan, 1, and daughters Ainsley, 3, and Paisley, 6, per NBC affiliate WFMJ, The Herald and KDKA.

Libonati identified the four victims with medical, dental and x-ray records, per WFMJ. Emergency responders recovered one of the children, who was initially reported missing, after digging through the debris.

Another victim, an adult male, was also found. He has not been identified as medical records from another state are pending, according to WFMJ and KDKA.

The Herald reports that the male is believed to be the father of the children. The two adults were divorced at the time of the blaze, Libonati told the publication.

The family's cause of death will be confirmed in roughly three weeks, WFMJ reports.

The State Fire Marshal has not been able to confirm what caused the fire.

The Mercer County Coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe is raising money for Elizabeth and her children's funeral expenses.

Sharing a photo of the four smiling together, the campaign said the mother of three "was an amazing human being who loved with her whole heart, and thought nothing of dropping everything she was doing to help her family when they needed her, even when they didn't know they needed her."

The campaign has surpassed its $36,000 goal.

Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan McBride told The Herald that firefighters were called to a farmhouse in Delaware Township around midnight last Thursday.

A dozen fire departments arrived on the scene along with Pennsylvania State Police and Life Force ambulances, McBride told The Herald.

It took nearly four hours to put out the flames, and the street was closed until Friday evening.