Mother and 3 Children Identified After Fatal House Fire: 'She Loved with Her Whole Heart'

A fifth victim, an adult male, was also found after the house fire; he has yet to be identified

By
Published on September 21, 2022 10:56 PM
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funerals-for-my-sister-3-beautiful-children?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer hed: Mother and 3 Children Identified After Fatal House Fire: She ‘Loved with Her Whole Heart'
Photo: gofundme

A Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a mother and her three children after they died in a house fire last week.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati identified four of the five victims as Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, and her children: son Jordan, 1, and daughters Ainsley, 3, and Paisley, 6, per NBC affiliate WFMJ, The Herald and KDKA.

Libonati identified the four victims with medical, dental and x-ray records, per WFMJ. Emergency responders recovered one of the children, who was initially reported missing, after digging through the debris.

Another victim, an adult male, was also found. He has not been identified as medical records from another state are pending, according to WFMJ and KDKA.

The Herald reports that the male is believed to be the father of the children. The two adults were divorced at the time of the blaze, Libonati told the publication.

The family's cause of death will be confirmed in roughly three weeks, WFMJ reports.

The State Fire Marshal has not been able to confirm what caused the fire.

The Mercer County Coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe is raising money for Elizabeth and her children's funeral expenses.

Sharing a photo of the four smiling together, the campaign said the mother of three "was an amazing human being who loved with her whole heart, and thought nothing of dropping everything she was doing to help her family when they needed her, even when they didn't know they needed her."

RELATED VIDEO: Palm Trees Near the Hollywood Bowl Catch Fire Following 'Sound of Music' Sing-along

The campaign has surpassed its $36,000 goal.

Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan McBride told The Herald that firefighters were called to a farmhouse in Delaware Township around midnight last Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A dozen fire departments arrived on the scene along with Pennsylvania State Police and Life Force ambulances, McBride told The Herald.

It took nearly four hours to put out the flames, and the street was closed until Friday evening.

Related Articles
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Civil Rights Activist Among 10 Victims Aboard Seaplane That Crashed in Waters Near Seattle: 'Devastated'
4-Year-Old with Autism Believed to Be in 'Extreme Danger' After Going Missing in Indiana
Body Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl with Autism in Indiana: 'Heartbreaking'
House that was destroyed by a fatal fire is viewed in Nescopeck, Pa.
10 Dead, Including 3 Children, in Pennsylvania House Fire: 'Completely Destroyed'
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
Please help us raise money to assist Adrien and Renee's four sons (Reid 16, Nate 14, Alec 11, and Evan 9)
N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead
Christine Fousek Rylee Ann Reynolds
Mother, 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Stabbed, Others Injured in Pa. Attack — Suspect in Custody
Asherey Ryan
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
3 children among 4 killed in farm tractor rollover in Pennsylvania, police say The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township.
3 Children and 1 Adult Killed After Farm Tractor Rolls Over in Pennsylvania
At Least 5 Dead, 7 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Near LA Gas Station
6 Dead – Including Pregnant Woman – and 9 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Los Angeles
Penn. Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Neighbors Escape Apartment Fire
Penn. Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Neighbors Escape Apartment Fire: 'Glad We Got Them Out in Time'
60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies in Flash Flood While on Phone with Husband: ‘Lost Her Life for $18’
60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare
man dies after being strangled by snake
Pennsylvania Man Who Was Strangled by 18-Foot Boa Constrictor Has Died, Coroner Says
Earl Thomas house fire
NFL Star Earl Thomas's Texas House Destroyed in Fire Reportedly Sparked by Lightning Strike
Mark Stegall, the suspect who was arrested after the deadly boat crash. Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Man Indicted on Homicide Charges Over Memorial Day Weekend Boat Crash that Killed 5 in Georgia
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service respond to a home after a tree fell after a storm on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Birmingham, Ala. Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said they arrived to find the massive tree had smashed into the brick home. (Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP)
2 Babies Killed and 3 Injured in Alabama After Tree 'Severed Their Home in 2' During Windstorm