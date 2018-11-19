This Is the Exact Time of Day Your Partner's Most Likely to Cheat, According to a New Survey

Beware Friday nights and coworker happy hours.

According to a new survey of 1,000 people by IllicitEncounters.com, a website that helps people find extramarital rendezvous, the most common time for partners to stray down the path of infidelity is 6:45 p.m. on Fridays, Women’s Health Australia reports.

The most common excuse for the cheating partner’s absence was “a social night with co-workers,” while “going to the gym” was also popular.

“What this new research shows is that cheats are creatures of habit,” company spokesman Christian Grant said in a statement. “They have strict routines, which they tend to stick to when they are seeing their lover.”

“If your partner regularly goes out with work colleagues on a Friday night, this should raise suspicions, particularly if they always go out with you the following night,” said Grant.

He recommends being wary if your partner insists on doing something nice for you after their solo outing, adding, “The Saturday night date is partly due to guilt over the Friday night liaison.”

The second most popular time to get busy outside of a relationship was Tuesday night, and the average amount of time for cheaters to see their sidepieces was about twice a week, according to the survey participants. Many also said they deliberately stick to a schedule in hopes that it would be more challenging for their significant other to find out, IllicitEncounters.com said.