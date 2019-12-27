The Most Heartwarming News Stories of 2019

Man Helps Fiancée Fall In Love with Him Every Day After Accident Left Her with Amnesia
Li Huayu, 22, took it upon himself to make his 24-year-old fiancée, Maruyama, fall in love with him every day for two months ever since she was hit by a car while riding her bike to work in February of last year, just five months before they were set to marry. After the accident, Maruyama experienced amnesia, she said in an interview on the Japanese television show, TBS’ Yume Special.
Every morning, Huayu would remind her who he was, how they had fallen in love and what had happened to her in the accident. After witnessing his commitment, Maruyama decided to propose to Huayu, and reaffirm that her love for him had not gone away. That’s when she enlisted the show to help her propose at Disneyland.
“My doctor has told me due to my amnesia my memory loss may be irreversible, there’s a 50 percent chance,” Maruyama said in her proposal, which was filmed by the show. “Despite that, will you be with me?”
Huayu immediately said yes.
“I promise to not go anywhere and she will be well taken care of by me,” Huayu said while on the show. “There’s a possibility that she may forget again or she may remember like she has been. But even if she loses her memory again, I won’t leave her side. I chose her.”
Man Buys $540 Worth of Cookies to Save Girl Scouts From the Cold
According to a Facebook post from Girl Scout leader Kayla Dillard, a man approached her cookie-selling stand in Greenville, South Carolina and bought up her whole operation to save her Girl Scouts from freezing temperatures.
“This man purchased 7 packs of cookies. Gave the girls $40, told them to keep the change,” Dillard wrote. “Then he came back to the table and said, ‘Pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold.’ $540 he spent on cookies. What an amazing soul!!!!”
Dillard told CNN that it was “about 34 degrees outside that night” and the girls had been out there for about two hours before he came to their rescue.
“We all were shocked,” she told the outlet. “The girls were very excited and thankful.”
400 Kids Gather At 88-Year-Old's House to Lovingly Send Her Off to New Home
Tinney Davidson, 88, of Comox, British Columbia, had a 12-year tradition of waving to hundreds of students who walked by her home on their way to school. Once the kids heard that Davidson was moving into an assisted living home, over 400 of them decided to give her the send off she deserved and showed up on her front lawn with flowers and signs to say goodbye.
“I was shocked again that there’s so many kids that want to say goodbye to me,” she told CBC News of the moment, which was captured on video.
Davidson has been waving to kids since moving into her home in 2007 with her husband, according to the outlet, and she didn’t stop after he passed away.
“I just liked the look of the children,” she told the news outlet in 2014. “They all looked in and I thought, ‘If they’re looking in, I’ll wave to them,’ and that’s how it started.”
Dad-Daughter Duo Recreates Graduation Photo '18 Years Later'
Tori Roach, 19, shared a sweet set of pictures on Twitter of her Huntsville High School graduation day in Texas in May 2018, and used the opportunity to honor her father. One photo shows Roach as a baby in her father’s arms as he celebrated his own graduation from the same school in a green cap and gown, and the other is her recent graduation photo of herself perched on her father’s arm as he plants a kiss on her cheek.
“18 years later,” she wrote. Then in a follow-up tweet, she hilariously had to clarify, “For everyone asking, yes this is my dad, he’s 37, and no he isn’t single…I have another sibling on the way,” with a laughing emoji.
The tweet has since gone viral with over 64,000 retweets and 172,000 likes.
“It brought me and my dad closer in a way because we could share that moment, and I feel that not many other people get to experience that,” Roach told PEOPLE of her photos with her father.
Now, the 19-year-old is a student at Sam Houston State University and says she plans to recreate the photo again when she graduates from the school in 2022.
“It’s in the same town that I was born and raised in,” she said. “When I graduate from Sam, it’ll be in the same stadium that I graduated in from high school and the same stadium that he graduated in from high school.”
Teen Takes Family of 7 to Disney World After Raising Money by Baking Cupcakes
When Isaiah Tuckett, 14, was told by his parents that they couldn’t take him to Disney World, he didn’t sulk — he decided to make it happen himself.
His father, Dan Tuckett, of Madison, Minnesota, told NBC affiliate KARE that “a lot of it was probably financial. We just couldn’t afford it.”
With that in mind, Isaiah began to work towards his goal by baking cupcakes until he had enough money to fund the trip. According to the news outlet, the teen started to sell a dozen cupcakes for $20, and ended up making enough money to pay for airfare, hotel and Disney World tickets for not only himself, his father and mother Cheri, but also for his sister, brother, sister-in-law and nephew.
He baked cupcakes for “birthday parties, confirmations, graduations, reunions, funerals, weddings,” he told NBC affiliate KARE, adding that he even made 750 cupcakes in one weekend for the high school prom.
“I felt like it should be a family event,” he said. “I was surprised I did it in a year.”
And although his parents couldn’t pay for the costs that come along with a Disney vacation, they did buy their son a new oven and all of his baking supplies.
Two Widows, 100 & 102, Marry After a Year of Dating
It’s never too late to find love. Just ask John and Phyllis Cook, a married couple who met at their shared assisted living facility in Ohio, according to NBC 24. The two dated for a year before making it official in July.
“It wasn’t the plan, but we got here, and they said we could marry you here,” John, a 100-year-old World War II veteran told the news station. “I said, ‘Good, let’s get it over with.’”
Both John and Phyllis, 102, are widows, the news station reported. They say their affection for one another grew as they spent more time together, and because Phyllis is a devout Christian, marriage was the natural next step for their relationship, she said.
“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other,” said Phyllis, who turns 103 in August. “I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other.”
“Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other’s company,” John added.
Sisters Pay Off District's Lunch Debt by Selling Lemonade
Fourteen-year-old Hailey and 11-year-old Hannah Hager “wanted to show love and help out others” by using the money they made from their lemonade stand to pay off the school lunch debt for their entire district. So far, the sisters from Lexington, North Carolina have raised thousands to settle the debts at 18 of the 36 schools in their district, but they’re eager to pay off the full amount of over $41,000.
“It was kind of sad because we bring our lunches and we have food, but then you hear about these other kids that don’t have enough money to get food,” Hannah told PEOPLE. “Some kids we saw were asking for snacks from other people because they didn’t have enough money to buy food.”
The Hager sisters share updates and photos of their efforts on their Facebook page titled Hailey and Hannah’s Helping Hands. Plus, as beneficial as it has been for the community, Hannah and Hailey say their work has been a blast for them, too.
“It let’s us spend some time together and it’s been kind of an adventure. It’s been really fun!” Hannah told PEOPLE.
Hailey hilariously added: “It’s been awesome, but Hannah is a bit bossy!”