The Most Heartwarming News Stories of 2019

Li Huayu, 22, took it upon himself to make his 24-year-old fiancée, Maruyama, fall in love with him every day for two months ever since she was hit by a car while riding her bike to work in February of last year, just five months before they were set to marry. After the accident, Maruyama experienced amnesia, she said in an interview on the Japanese television show, TBS’ Yume Special.

Every morning, Huayu would remind her who he was, how they had fallen in love and what had happened to her in the accident. After witnessing his commitment, Maruyama decided to propose to Huayu, and reaffirm that her love for him had not gone away. That’s when she enlisted the show to help her propose at Disneyland.

“My doctor has told me due to my amnesia my memory loss may be irreversible, there’s a 50 percent chance,” Maruyama said in her proposal, which was filmed by the show. “Despite that, will you be with me?”

Huayu immediately said yes.

“I promise to not go anywhere and she will be well taken care of by me,” Huayu said while on the show. “There’s a possibility that she may forget again or she may remember like she has been. But even if she loses her memory again, I won’t leave her side. I chose her.”