Most Americans Have Rooms They Shove Clutter Into and Ban Guests from Over the Holidays: Survey

Nearly half of Americans would rather endure a grueling hour-long awkward conversation than have to thoroughly clean their house for the holidays, according to new research.

A new poll of 2,000 Americans found 51 percent said cleaning their homes for the holidays stresses them out beyond belief, according to SWNS.

The top stressors related to cleaning this holiday season was found to be caring about what others think about their home (29 percent), worrying about missing dirty spots (27 percent), having a high standard of cleanliness (23 percent) and having kids unwilling to keep a space clean for an extended period of time (23 percent).

While Americans enjoy having a clean home, 73 percent hate doing the actual cleaning.

The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Eufy, aimed to uncover the holiday stress associated with cleaning the home for guests.

When compared to getting the perfect holiday gift and preparing holiday meals, cleaning the house for the holidays reigned supreme as the task that brings with it the most stress.

However, people are still left with messy rooms that aren’t suitable for their guests’ eyes. In fact, 47 percent of those polled have rooms they don’t allow guests into because of how dirty they are.

From the attic (21 percent) and basement (21 percent) to the guest room (17 percent) and bathroom (15 percent), Americans admittedly haven’t cleaned parts of their home in years.

When asked what Americans would do if they were given extra free time during this festive time of year, nearly half (49 percent) said they would spend it with their family.

While relaxing is tough for over half of those surveyed, if given the time to do so, 43 percent would attempt to relax all day long.

Thirty-six percent of those polled would use the extra time to prepare a delicious holiday meal, while a further 34 percent would use their much-needed time to buy and wrap all their holiday gifts.

Sadly, more than half of those studied are stuck cleaning up instead of enjoying time with their guests.

When it comes to specific cleaning tasks, 22 percent dread cleaning the bathroom while a further 18 percent hate cleaning hard-to-reach areas.