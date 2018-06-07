Texas Dad with Disabilities Saves Pocket Change So His Daughter Can Buy Coffee

In 1981, Jim Porterfield was on his way to work when a drunk driver hit his vehicle head-on. He was in a coma for six weeks and underwent more than a dozen surgeries, his daughter, Morgan Porterfield, tells PEOPLE. Now, more than 30 years later, Jim is left with severe brain damage, resulting in short-term memory loss and seizures.

He has limited use of his arms and legs and is unable to work. Still, Jim has been determined to find ways to care for his 17-year-old daughter despite his disabilities. His latest thoughtful gesture came earlier this month, after Morgan noticed Jim, 59, had been saving his pocket change.

“He knows I love coffee and I get it sometimes before work, so he saved change for me,” Morgan tells PEOPLE. “I came home from work five days ago and he said, ‘Morgan, there’s a present on your bed for you.’ ”

Jim Porterfield Courtesy Morgan Porterfield

Jim Porterfield, 1981 Courtesy Morgan Porterfield

On the bed at her family’s home in Katy, Texas, Morgan found a pill bottle filled with change. Attached was a note that read, “$11.19-6/1/18 Coffee Money, Love Dad.”

“I read the note and I couldn’t help but cry,” Morgan says. “It was so sweet that he had thought about that and did that for me even though he doesn’t have much money himself.”

Morgan shared photos of the money and note on Twitter, in a post that has been retweeted more than 250,000 times.

Morgan Porterfield Courtesy Morgan Porterfield

“As some know my dad is mentally and physically handicapped and so especially now that he’s older he’s unable to work or earn an income,” Morgan wrote alongside the photos, “but he’s been saving his pocket change for the past month for some reason and I thought nothing of it til I came home from work to this today.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Jim’s medical care. Morgan says she’s thankful for the outpouring of support she and her family have received since she shared the sweet photos. Now, she’s glad the public can get a glimpse of her father’s sweet nature, she adds.

“We’ve always been pretty close, we’ve always had a special relationship. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to appreciate him so much,” she tells PEOPLE.

“It’s been a blessing to see his support and all the people that care about him and are touched by his story. I’m touched by just living with him. He remains so positive and thankful. It’s been amazing to see how God works in mysterious ways like this.”