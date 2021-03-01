Despite singles' desire to find "The One," seven in 10 single or dating Americans said they feel less romantic pressure this year compared to previous years

More Than Half of Single Americans Say They Think They'll Find 'the One' This Year

More than half of single Americans feel optimistic about finding "The One" in 2021 — and have opened their dating pool to include people they wouldn't have been previously interested in.

According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans in the dating market, there's a renewed increase in sentimentality when it comes to dating this year.

In fact, nearly six in 10 (58%) said romantic gestures are more important to them now than they were pre-pandemic.

More than a third (37%) said they are most looking forward to holding hands, first kisses and a flirty smile from across the room (sans mask) once the pandemic ends.

A like-minded 39% of people believe ghosting will become a thing of the past in 2021.

Commissioned by Plenty of Fish and conducted by OnePoll, the study also found that despite singles' desire to find "The One," seven in 10 single or dating Americans feel less romantic pressure this year compared to previous years.

This may be because the past year called for a huge shift in relationships. More than two in five respondents (43%) said they went through a breakup right before or during the pandemic, and almost half (45%) said their relationships ended because they didn't see eye-to-eye on the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and other pandemic protocols.

Interestingly, 55% said they would consider getting back together with an ex once life returns to normal, but these pandemic protocols are the new dealbreakers for relationships in 2021.

In fact, over half of single or dating Americans (55%) agreed that not having intentions of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is enough to turn potential partners away.

Notably, 52% of people surveyed would still rather date virtually than in-person and some of the adjustments singles made to connect with others while social distancing in 2020 will stay in place this year.