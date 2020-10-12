Over 30 percent of American respondents to a survey said fall was their favorite time of the year, more so than any other season

More Than Half of Americans Say They're Happiest in the Fall, Survey Finds

Pumpkins and hot cider are apparently the tickets to happiness, according to a new survey.

The survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by Stuffed Puffs and conducted by OnePoll, found that even despite the pandemic, 56 percent of respondents are happier in the fall compared to other seasons.

And 33 percent said fall was their favorite time of the year, also more so than any other season. Those who selected fall as their favorite season were most likely to be adventurous and sarcastic, and they were also more likely to self-identify as rebellious.

Fall-loving respondents were revealed to be the ones who were most likely to choose horror and thriller as their most-loved movie genres, which makes sense, given the nature of Halloween movies, according to SWNS.

There's even a perfect fall temperature, according to the new research: 53 degrees Fahrenheit. And we’re currently in the peak of autumn: the survey revealed the first two weeks of October are the best time for the season.

Watching the leaves change color (51 percent), feeling the chill in the air (45 percent), and drinking hot chocolate (44 percent) were voted the three best aspects of fall.

This was also followed by getting ready for the holidays (40 percent) and making homemade soup (40 percent).

Various baking and cooking items featured high on the list — beginning to cook holiday foods, baking pies, and having cinnamon apple food and drinks all featured in the top 20.

That’s in addition to having pumpkin spice-flavored food and drinks, drinking hot apple cider, and making pumpkin bread.