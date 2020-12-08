More Than 500K People Helped GoFundMe Set Single-Day Giving Record After George Floyd’s Death

More than $10 billion has been raised since GoFundMe was founded in 2010, according to the company's Year in Giving report

The death of George Floyd spurred not only nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, but a generous — and record-breaking — outpouring of donations toward the issues as well.

More donations were made that day than any other day in GoFundMe’s 10-year history, the report said.

Activity on the site mirrored the chaos and uncertainty 2020 has brought, as people flooded a range of fundraisers from those raising money to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to people impacted by deadly wildfires in California, Washington and other states.

The America’s Food Fund fundraiser — an initiative led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs to help people facing food insecurity due to the pandemic — became the largest GoFundMe campaign of all time, according to the report, raising more than $44 million.

Also of note was the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, which received more donations than any other fundraiser in GoFundMe history, and generated more than $17 million.

“Throughout the hardships of 2020, we've seen an extraordinary outpouring of generosity from a global community that’s united by a desire to take action and help others,” the report said.

The top five fundraisers of 2020 reflect a nationwide desire to help others — in addition to America’s Food Fund and the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, people showed overwhelming support for the Frontline Responders Fund to buy PPE and relief supplies for medical professionals working during the pandemic, and the Justice for Breonna Taylor fundraiser, which raised money for the 26-year-old’s family after she was shot and killed by police officers in her home.

Massachusetts claimed the title of most generous state for the second year in a row (based on the number of donations per capita), while New York followed closely behind at No. 2. Oregon, Washington, Vermont, Connecticut, California, Rhode Island, Colorado and Minnesota also made it into the top 10.

Silver Spring, Maryland was named the most generous U.S. city. Other ranked cities include Spring, Texas; Marietta, Georgia; Alpharetta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Alexandria, Virginia; Berkeley, California; Evanston, Illinois; Somerville, Maryland; and Rockville, Maryland.

GoFundMe encouraged people to continue to tap into this giving spirit into the New Year.

“It's important to remember that we’re our best when we come together,” the company said. “As we look toward 2021 and enter the next decade of giving, we can build a more caring world and inspire hope for a better tomorrow.”

Read the full Year in Giving report here.