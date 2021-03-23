"Taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by March 24 should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks," a release explains

If You Haven't Received Your Stimulus Check Yet, It Could Land in Your Account on Wednesday

Still waiting to see your third stimulus check pop up in your bank account? Tomorrow could be the big day.

The next batch of payments for qualified Americans is set to go out Wednesday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Monday in a release.

"For taxpayers receiving direct deposit, this batch of payments began processing on Friday and will have an official pay date of Wednesday, March 24, with some people seeing these in their accounts earlier, potentially as provisional or pending deposits," the release says.

For those who aren't signed up to receive their checks deposited into their bank accounts, it may take a little longer.

"A large number of this latest batch of payments will also be mailed, so taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by March 24 should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a paper check or a prepaid debit card, known as an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card," the release adds.

While the groups didn't say how many payments would be going out this week, Wednesday will not mark the final round of stimulus-check disbursement.

"Today marks the second batch of payments, with additional payments anticipated on a weekly basis going forward," they say. "The vast majority of taxpayers receiving EIPs will receive it by direct deposit."

Payments of about $1,400 started coming in last week after the passing of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill from President Joe Biden the previous week. The new checks follow previous payments of $1,200 and $600, which millions of Americans have received in the past year.

Anyone making less than $75,000 per year, or couples making less than $150,000 combined, are eligible to receive full payments of $1,400.

Dependents in families who earn less than $150,000 combined are also eligible for checks, and the IRS will refer to an individual's most recent tax return, including for 2020 if already filed, to determine income eligibility. Unlike the first two checks, dependents do not need to be under 17 years old to be eligible.

Individuals making between $75,000 and $80,000 will still receive a check, but it will be smaller than $1,400, and those making more than $80,000 will not get a check at all.

Those who want to check on the status of their payment can visit the IRS' "Get My Payment" tool, which was set up during the first round of checks last year.

Upon clicking the "Get My Payment" button, users will be asked to enter their Social Security number or individual tax number, birthday and address.

At that point, they should be redirected to a page that says "Payment Status," which will let users know when they should expect their money.

If for some reason a pop-up appears that reads "Payment Status Not Available," that means one of three things: the IRS has not yet processed the payment, the IRS does not have enough information to issue the user a payment or the user is not eligible for a payment.

If you haven't received your check, there could be another reason aside from your batch not distributing yet or your physical check being in the mail: Your money may have been intercepted by a debt collector, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The outlet reported that there's a new loophole in this go-round of payments not seen in the previous two that now gives debt collectors access to seize the checks to pay off debts, not including tax debt or back child support. According to The Hill, Sen. Pat Toomey blocked legislation this past Thursday that would prevent debt collectors from intercepting the checks.

Meanwhile, not receiving a check could also mean the IRS simply doesn't know you're eligible. Not everyone has to file their taxes — and if you're in that group, the IRS has no way of knowing you should be receiving a check.