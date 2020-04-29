More Americans Have Died from Coronavirus than in the Vietnam War
The Vietnam War resulted in 58,220 casualties for U.S. troops — a tally now surpassed by COVID-19 within two months
More Americans have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) than in the whole of the Vietnam War.
As of Wednesday, April 29, a total of 58,471 people in the United States have died due to the respiratory virus, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. That death toll has surpassed the 58,220 casualties of the Vietnam War reported by official U.S. Military records.
The New York Times has reported 53,034 U.S. deaths as of Wednesday, not counting some 5,300 New York City residents who are thought to have died due to the coronavirus. The outlet noted that those victims died without being tested.
The Vietnam War lasted from 1955 to 1975, with the deadliest year for American troops being 1968 with 16,899 losses.
In the state of New York alone, there have been a total of 17,638 deaths from COVID-19, per the Times.
Two months ago, on Feb. 29, officials confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the U.S. Since then, the country has seen more than 1 million confirmed cases of the virus, as stay-at-home orders and social distancing precautions aim to slow the spread.
Worldwide, the Times reported that there have been a total of more than 3,075,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 212,049 deaths, as of April 29.
