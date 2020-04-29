The Vietnam War resulted in 58,220 casualties for U.S. troops — a tally now surpassed by COVID-19 within two months

More Americans Have Died from Coronavirus than in the Vietnam War

Elmhurst Hospital Center holds vigil for colleagues and patients who died amid the pandemic on April 16, in Elmhurst, Queens, New York.

More Americans have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) than in the whole of the Vietnam War.

As of Wednesday, April 29, a total of 58,471 people in the United States have died due to the respiratory virus, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. That death toll has surpassed the 58,220 casualties of the Vietnam War reported by official U.S. Military records.

The New York Times has reported 53,034 U.S. deaths as of Wednesday, not counting some 5,300 New York City residents who are thought to have died due to the coronavirus. The outlet noted that those victims died without being tested.

The Vietnam War lasted from 1955 to 1975, with the deadliest year for American troops being 1968 with 16,899 losses.

In the state of New York alone, there have been a total of 17,638 deaths from COVID-19, per the Times.

Two months ago, on Feb. 29, officials confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the U.S. Since then, the country has seen more than 1 million confirmed cases of the virus, as stay-at-home orders and social distancing precautions aim to slow the spread.

Image zoom BOSTON, MA - APRIL 25: A young girl looks at a memorial in front of a market in Fall River, Massachusetts, on April 25. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty

Worldwide, the Times reported that there have been a total of more than 3,075,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 212,049 deaths, as of April 29.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.