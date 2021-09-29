Rob and Pam Stephens were killed in a crash on Sunday evening in Billings, Montana, while their son Riley was critically injured

Montana Couple Die in Plane Crash That Leaves Their Son Hospitalized with Burns on 70% of His Body

The victims of a plane crash in Billings, Montana have been identified.



On Monday, Yellowstone County Sheriff announced that Rob and Pam Stephens were killed in a crash on Sunday evening just before 7:30 p.m. local time, according to The Billings Gazette. A third passenger on the plane, their son Riley, was critically injured.

"It was confirmed that two individuals died at the scene and one person was transported to a local hospital for medical attention," Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release, according to KTVQ.

Riley suffered burns on 70 percent of his body as a result of the crash, undergoing the first of potentially many surgeries on Monday, per a family statement sent to the outlet.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. PEOPLE has contacted the FAA for additional information, including who was flying the aircraft at the time of the crash, which has not yet been released.

Riley Stephens Riley Stephens | Credit: Mission Aviation

Rob and Pam Stephens were owners of Mission Aviation, a Billings-based flight school.



According to his biography on the website, Rob worked as a professional airline pilot for over 30 years and had maintained his certified flight instructor status.



"Rob embraces the aviation tradition of paying it forward and passing on to the next generation of pilots the accumulated knowledge and wisdom that his experience and the experiences of those that came before him, built into him," the bio reads.

Rob and Pam Stephens Rob and Pam Stephens | Credit: Pam Stephens Facebook

Their son also worked for the company as a certified flight instructor.

"Riley, a Montana native, has been flying since he was 15 years old. After graduating from Texas A&M University, College Station, in 2018, Riley moved back to Montana to pursue his aviation career," reads his bio. "He has been aggressively building his experience and qualifications ever since."

Riley has been working as a flight instructor since the summer of 2020.