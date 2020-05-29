Monkeys Steal Coronavirus Blood Samples From Lab Assistant in India

The monkeys chewed on the blood samples while hiding in a tree, a viral video from the incident shows

A tribe of monkeys in India attacked a lab assistant and ran off with samples of blood from patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus, according to reports.

The attack happened Thursday at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Meerut, located in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, CNN reported.

“Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment," Dr. S. K. Garg, an official at the school, told Reuters. "We had to take their blood samples again."

The incident was allegedly captured in a viral video that was shared on social media on Friday. The footage, posted to Twitter by a user named Sanjay Jha, shows a monkey holding a white object on a tree branch far out of reach of those on the ground. The monkey appears to bite the object several times as the onlookers struggle to get its attention.

Garg told Reuters that it was unclear whether the monkeys would contract the virus if they came into contact with the blood.

“No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the infection,” he said.

According to CNN, the monkeys tossed the samples after they chewed on the packets. The area was then sanitized and the specimens were thrown away, a hospital official told the outlet.

Any fears of a troop of coronavirus-infected monkeys roaming through the country have been dispelled for now, according to Meerut Medical College superintendent Dheeraj Raj, who told AFP that the blood samples were recovered undamaged.

"They were still intact and we don't think there is any risk of contamination or spread," Raj said.

There is some evidence that coronavirus can be passed from humans to animals, such as the case of a tiger who tested positive for the virus at the Bronx Zoo in April.

"We are still learning about this virus, but we know it is primarily spreading from person-to-person and it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website.

The CDC believes the Bronx Zoo tiger became infected by a zoo employee who had contracted the disease.

According to a New York Times database, India has seen 165,799 cases and 4,706 deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Friday afternoon.

The United States has been the hardest hit of any other country when it comes to the virus. The U.S. has had at least 1.7 million cases and 101,635 deaths attributed to the disease.