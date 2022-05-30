A rep for the Louvre tells PEOPLE in a statement that the cake incident "had no effect" on the Mona Lisa, "which suffered no damage"

Apparent Climate Activist Throws Cake at Iconic Mona Lisa Painting in Paris: 'Think of the Earth'

An apparent climate activist enlisted a pastry to attempt to make a point at the Louvre Museum over the weekend.

In a statement, in French, to PEOPLE, a rep for the Paris-based museum addressed the Sunday incident that saw a person disguised in a wig and lipstick and seated in a wheelchair throw cake at the bulletproof glass protecting the famed Mona Lisa and smear it around before being escorted from the exhibit.

"A visitor simulated a handicap situation to use a wheelchair and approach the work installed in a secure display case," the museum rep says in the translated statement. "The Louvre has applied its usual procedures for people with reduced mobility, allowing them to admire this major work of the Louvre."

According to the rep, the cake "had no effect on the painting, which suffered no damage," and the perpetrator "was immediately seized and evacuated by the reception and surveillance agents and then handed over to the police, who came to the scene."

The museum has also filed a complaint, the Louvre's statement says.

In video footage following the incident, shared to Twitter by user @lukeXC2002, frosting is shown being cleaned off the glass by a museum worker.

"Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa," the accompanying tweet read. "Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂???"

A follow-up video from the same user showed the (walking) individual being escorted out by security, while telling those gathered around to watch in part, in French, "Think of the Earth."

"The museum salutes the professionalism of its agents who reacted immediately during this incident. It also recalls that monitoring national collections is at the heart of their missions," the Louvre rep concluded in their statement to PEOPLE.

