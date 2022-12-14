Bodies of Mom and Son Found Separately After Tornado Destroys Louisiana Home: 'Everything Was Gone'

The mother was reportedly found a street over from the site of her home while her son was located in a wooded area about a half mile away, according to local police

By
Published on December 14, 2022 10:56 AM

A boy and his mother died after a tornado struck their Louisiana town on Tuesday.

Their bodies were found in separate locations away from their home in the Pecan Farms area of Keithville, officials said.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said the boy was located in a wooded area about a half-mile away from his residence, CNN affiliate KSLA and The Associated Press reported.

The mother's body was later found "one street over from where her home was destroyed" when the twister moved through the area late Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

"It's really a sad, sad situation," Prator reportedly said. "And it's one of the most unusual things I have ever seen."

The boy's father was with officials as they searched for his missing loved ones after the storm, according to the AP.

He was the person who informed officials that the boy and his mom were missing, and was the first person Prator spoke to on-scene, the outlet reported.

"We couldn't even find the house that he was describing," Prator told the AP. "Everything was gone."

At least two people — an adult male and an adult female — were injured in Tuesday's storm and transported to a hospital for treatment, the CPSO said.

The extent of their injuries were not revealed.

Numerous structures were damaged in the storm, according to the sheriff's office.

Prator told the AP that this is "the worst tornado" he has witnessed in all his years on the job.

"The total destruction, it was awesome, if there's not a better word for it," he said.

