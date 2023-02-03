Mom Who Won $300K Lottery Prize Nearly Scared Her Son into Calling 911: 'I Felt Like I Couldn't Breathe'

Renae Shelby, 56, of Michigan, purchased the winning ticket at her "lucky machine" where she "always" buys her tickets, according to the state lottery

By
Published on February 3, 2023 02:59 PM
Renae Shelby
Renae Shelby. Photo: Michigan Lottery

One Michigan woman had her breath taken away — literally — when she realized she had won hundreds of thousands of dollars playing the lottery.

Renae Shelby, 56, of Flint, recently purchased the winning ticket at Khouris Market on Davison Road, where she "always" buys her tickets from the same self-serve machine, according to Michigan Lottery officials.

She later learned that her "lucky machine" had spit out a big winner worth $300,000, lottery officials said in a press release on Thursday.

Shelby had cashed in some old winning tickets to buy herself some of the $5 tickets — and the gamble paid off.

Stunned, Shelby got on the phone with her son "right away," per the release. But he couldn't calm down his mom, who was struggling to breathe out of excitement.

"He thought he was going to have to call 911 because I felt like I couldn't breathe and could barely get my words out to tell him I'd won $300,000," she told lottery officials. "It was so exciting!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shelby recently claimed her prize, and took home $215,250 after taxes, according to The Kansas City Star.

She told lottery officials that she plans to save the winnings, and is excited about what's to come.

"Winning this prize has opened new doors and will provide a lot of opportunities for me that weren't previously there," she said, per Thursday's release.

The Emerald Green Wild Time ticket is new, having launched in December, according to the Lottery. So far, more than $6 million has been won playing the game.

Players can win up to $300,000, like Shelby, with more than $39 million in prizes still up for grabs — including two additional $300,000 prizes.

Nine $25,000 prizes and 34 $2,500 prizes are also available, per lottery officials.

Related Articles
Jamila McCaskill
Michigan Woman Wins $100K Lottery Prize While Taking a Break from 'Tough Day'
Stephen Espinoza, Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at Ticket Machine
Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine
Powerball
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Claimed by Maine Resident
78 members of The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club in Traverse City pose after they split a $1 million Powerball prize. The members each received approximately $12,800.
Michigan Healthcare Workers in a Lottery Club Win $1M Powerball Prize — And They Each Get Over $12,000
Raymond Roberts Sr.
Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize
lottery ticket
Woman Wins $300,000 in Delaware Lottery the Same Day She Picked Up $100,000 Prize from Previous Ticket
Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord NC
North Carolina Woman Welcomes Daughter and Wins Lottery on the Same Day: 'She Brought Me My Luck'
Powerball
'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say
lottery ticket
Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'
Antoine Beaini man wins lottery twice
Ontario Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize for a Second Time in 13 Months: 'I Couldn't Believe It'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Weekly gas stop leads to $1 million win for Northampton County woman
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'
Powerball
Tonight's Powerball Prize Is $1.2 Billion — Why Jackpots Are Getting Bigger
Kenneth Smith
33-Year-Old Man Celebrating Second Wedding Anniversary Wins $100K Lottery
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco