"The worst part of that waking up, I look down and I have no big stomach, no babies," the mom said of the initial shock when she woke up in the hospital after a five-day coma

Atlanta Mom with Coronavirus Gives Birth to Twins While in Coma: 'Family Is Complete'

An Atlanta mother of four is glad to have her family together after experiencing the unusual delivery of her twins.

On Thursday, Monique Cook spoke with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Hoda and Jenna, sharing her story of being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while eight-months pregnant. When she started feeling shortness of breath while at home, she called her doctor and immediately went to the hospital.

"My contractions started coming two minutes apart," she recalled. "I knew something was wrong."

Cook soon tested positive for COVID-19, and doctors told her they would need to perform a C-section. Cook said the last thing she remembered prior to giving birth was counting down from 10, then — five days later — waking up from a coma.

"The worst part of that waking up, I look down and I have no big stomach, no babies," Cook said. "I remember asking, 'Where are my babies?' That's when the young nurse said, 'Oh, your babies, they're fine.'"

Her twin daughters, August Sky and Angel Renee, were born on March 24, but it would be some time before the mom would get to meet her new additions. Cook stayed isolated in the hospital for 11 days, then had to quarantine after being discharged.

Her husband, Andre, was able to get photos of the newborns to Cook via the medical staffers while she was recovering from the virus. And when she finally got to embrace August and Angel, she said the feeling was unmatched.

"The moment that I got to hold them was great," said Cook.

Cook — who's also mom to daughters Isis, 17, and Winter, 4 — was grateful to the nurses and doctors who helped her during the ordeal, which she acknowledged could have had a much different outcome.

"For somebody to fight for me that hard? It's meant for me to be here," she said. "I just want to tell them thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much, because they were my family that whole 11 days. ... Without them, I wouldn't be here."

Now, back home with her family, Cook said it's a clean slate to move forward and care for her babies.

"Family is complete; everybody's home," she said. "... Once they got home, it was like we were starting over. Forget the past month — now it's like our new start."

