Mom with Cancer Rents Times Square Billboard to Help Daughter Land a Date: 'I'm Molly's Wingman'

Beth Davis, 61, is hoping to land her daughter a date with the help of a 47-foot-tall billboard in Times Square

One mom is pulling out all the stops to land her daughter a date with someone special.

Beth Davis put up a billboard featuring a picture of her daughter, 30-year-old Molly Davis, in Times Square with the hopes of finding her a boyfriend, according to WNBC.

Along with Molly's picture is a link to her profile on the dating website, Wingman, and a photo of 61-year-old Beth herself.

"I'm Molly's wingman, and her mom," reads a quote from Beth on the 47-foot-by-25-foot advertisement.

Beth told the news station that since being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2020, which has spread to her bones, she felt an urgency to help Molly find a romantic partner.

The two are from Boston, but recently made the trip to New York City to see the billboard in person. Currently, it's next to a billboard featuring singer Olivia Rodrigo, a video posted by KIFI shows.

Molly is hoping her mom's efforts will work –– or at least not scare any potential suitors off.

"It's such a trip," she told WNBC. "I'm hoping that the right person is confident enough to not be dissuaded by the unorthodox."

On Molly's Wingman profile page, Beth describes her daughter as a "ray of sunshine."

"From the moment she wakes up, she tries to improve the lives of everyone around her. She does this by laughing easily and often, as she mostly sees only the good in people," Beth says.

"Molly has lived across the world, has a strong work ethic, and is a top performer in medical sales," she adds. "She has strong determination to balance fun, fitness, and new experiences. I want to know I'm leaving her in good hands."

Beth's posting for her daughter caught the attention of Wingman founder Tina Wilson, who helped Beth erect the massive billboard.

"Beth's profile embodies everything Wingman is about," Wilson told Boston.com. "It was selfless, honest, and engaging. It jumped out at me, and I wanted to do what I could to help accelerate her search."