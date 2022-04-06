Mom Who Thought She Had Stomach Bug Unexpectedly Gives Birth to Son in Hotel Room: 'I'm So in Love'
A Louisiana mom got the surprise of a lifetime on a recent business trip to Georgia when she realized she was in labor at her hotel.
Victoya Venise welcomed her second child, son Rocky Andrew, on Friday — which was a shock seeing as she had been told by doctors that her due date was May 15, according to NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.
Since she wasn't expecting him to arrive so soon, Venise said she initially assumed she had the same stomach bug as her 4-year-old daughter, the outlet reported. However, while she was using the bathroom back at the hotel, she soon learned that she hadn't come down with anything — and had actually just welcomed a child instead.
"I turned around, and it was the baby," she recalled during an interview with FOX station WAGA-TV.
Fortunately, both she and her son, who arrived at 37 weeks, are doing well, Venise tells PEOPLE.
"I'm so in love with him," she says of her healthy newborn. "It's been a crazy experience."
But it's one she's cherishing. The graphic designer — who was listed as a "walk-in" at the hospital — appreciates how her son's birth certificate pays homage to the untraditional way he came into this world.
"[I'm] listed as the doctor," she says, adding that "his place of birth will say Extended Stay America," the hotel where she was staying when she gave birth.
Venise, a single mom, said she had been considering placing Rocky for adoption, but everything changed once he was born.
"If I could literally bring you into the world by myself, I think I could take care of you," she told WXIA-TV of her mindset.
For now, Venise is staying put at her hotel while she looks for a place to rent in Georgia.
"They are letting me out of my apartment lease in Louisiana so that's a plus," she says. "I'm not in any condition to go there alone with a newborn who's only 4 lbs."
Since Venise can work from home, planning next steps has also been easier.
"I'm just happy I work with clients who were understanding and let me take a few days to myself," she says.