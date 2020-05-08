Donna Molina was unable to meet her baby daughter until she tested negative for the disease

'Best Mother's Day Ever': Woman Who Beat Coronavirus Finally Meets Her Newborn Baby After Coma

A woman from New Jersey was finally able to meet her newborn baby girl after she successfully recovered from a battle with coronavirus, just in time for Mother's Day.

When Donna Molina came down with a 103-degree fever in late March, she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and placed in a medically induced coma, according to WABC. Molina was infected with coronavirus, and the life she envisioned was in jeopardy just two months out from welcoming her baby daughter, Harley, to the world.

Though Harley wasn't due until June, doctors were forced to perform an emergency c-section to deliver the baby girl on April 2.

"They did an emergency c-section, and that's the last thing I remember cause then after that I was out," Molina recalled to the news station.

"It was an emergency, it had to be done," she continued.

Fortunately, Molina recovered but had to wait to meet her baby until she tested negative for the virus twice.

The moment she was waiting for finally came on Thursday.

"Her little feet, her little hands — it's just so amazing how someone so small can pull through and survive," Molina told the news station after meeting Harley for the first time while wearing a face mask.

Molina has nothing but praise for the doctors and nurses who helped save her life, and she is now looking forward to taking Harley home with her in about two weeks.

"The hospital was amazing: They worked on me, they didn't give up, they took care of me in the ICU, they saved her life, which was most important to me — and here we are together, two survivors," Molina told WABC.

"The best Mother's Day ever," she added.

New Jersey is second only to its neighbor New York with coronavirus cases (135,454) and deaths (8,952), according to a New York Times database.

Overall, the U.S. has seen 332,931 cases and 26,206 deaths.

While research into coronavirus' effects on pregnancy is still in its early stages, a recent report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that fetuses can experience "fetal distress" or stillbirth after a mother has become infected with the virus in the second or third trimesters.

