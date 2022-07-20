Bonnie Baum Roth's family is trying to reach a pair of "heroes" who helped save her daughters after her SUV veered into the Interstate 8 median on Friday

Mom 'Taken Way Too Soon' in Crash While Driving 2 Daughters to Dance Competition

An Alpine, Calif. woman was killed in a car crash on her way to a dance competition with her daughters Friday, according to multiple outlets.

Bonnie Baum Roth's SUV veered into the Interstate 8 median, rolled down an embankment and landed on the highway's eastbound lane at 8:38 a.m. Friday, reported ABC 10 San Diego.

Roth, 35, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle the outlet added. She died before she could be taken to hospital, the California Highway Patrol told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Roth and her two daughters — Moxie, 9, and Roxie, 3 — had just departed for a dance competition in Long Beach when the crash occurred, according to ABC 10 and a GoFundMe page set up by Roth's mother, Cheryl Baum.

Baum told ABC 10 that she and her family are now searching for two people who quickly reacted to the scene of the crash and pulled the two children out of the wrecked SUV. The unnamed good Samaritans also covered up Roth's body while comforting her children, about 10 minutes before emergency personnel first arrived on the scene, Baum added.

"I heard it was very difficult to get them out, the babies were screaming... Anything could have happened to them," Baum told ABC 10.

Baum called the small group of people who reacted first to the crash "our heroes" and said she and her family "are pleading with them to come forward."

"The little girls have asked where their friends are that helped the out of the car," Baum told ABC 10. "We just want to thank you. You're part of our family now. We can't thank you enough for being so brave."

The county medical examiner's report said Roth's Chevrolet Tahoe veered to the right side of the highway "for unknown reasons," reported the Union-Tribune This caused her to overcorrect and then veer left off the westbound side of Interstate 8, the newspaper added.



The car eventually landed upright in the highway's eastbound lane, reported the Union-Tribune.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be involved in the crash, according to ABC 10 and the Union-Tribune, which cited the California Highway Patrol. The CHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

"The two girls are safe all thanks to the hero's who helped them at the scene," reads the GoFundMe page set up by Roth's mother in the aftermath of her death. "This has been a earth shattering loss to the huge community of people that Bonnie touched in her short amount of time here," she added. "She was taken way too soon but will never be forgotten."

"Be Like Bonnie," Baum added at the end of the GoFundMe page's description.