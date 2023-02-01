Florida Mom of 2 Sues After Allegedly Being Banned from Sons' School Because of OnlyFans Account

Mom Victoria Triece says she was banned from volunteering at her children's school due to her NSFW OnlyFans page

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 07:02 PM

A woman is suing a Florida school district after she claims she was banned from activities at her sons' school when her OnlyFans page was discovered.

In 2021, mom Victoria Triece claimed that a parent at her children's elementary school alerted staff to her NSFW OnlyFans account, where she shared intimate pictures of herself that were only accessible with a paid subscription.

She said soon after the administrators were alerted to the content, she was not allowed to volunteer at school activities. However, she had regularly helped organize events up until that point.

Now, Triece is suing Orange County Public Schools to make sure other parents do not experience the same treatment, according to WKMG.

"The main reason I'm doing this is not for myself," Triece said during a Jan. 25 press conference, according to the outlet. "I can only imagine who's been through this and couldn't fight it and they've been told we don't know how to fight this and how many people are to come that do the same exact thing I do."

"And they're going to be told one day they're going to have somebody that just doesn't agree morally with what they're doing," she added. "And they're going to have somebody do the same situation and I don't think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I'm in should be going through that."

PEOPLE contacted Orange County Public Schools for comment on Wednesday. When previously reached by PEOPLE, a school district representative said they did not "comment on potential, pending or ongoing litigation."

Attorney Mark NeJame is representing Triece along with attorney John Zielinski.

"It's kind of like having a scarlet letter on her head," NeJame claimed in the lawsuit, as noted by the Orlando Sentinel.

"What she does in her off time is not illegal, yet we have a morality police with the Orange County school board and whatever administrators made this horrific decision," he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlie Sheen Does 'Not Condone' 18-Year-Old Daughter's OnlyFans, but Urges Her to 'Keep It Classy'

NeJame did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Per the Sentinel, he claimed the only factor that disqualifies school volunteers is a criminal record, which Triece's legal team said she does not have.

The Washington Post said Triece's sons are 11 and 7 years old.

"The most exciting part of being a mom was to be so involved in their lives," Triece told the outlet. "That was all I wanted for my kids."

Related Articles
Deshai Fudd
Georgia Mom Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 in Car on the Way to the Hospital: 'We Got Stuck in Traffic'
Edgar Garay
Indiana Man Visiting Puerto Rico Found Dead After Falling Off 70-Foot Coastal Cliff Near Lighthouse
road closed signs
Calif. Cops at 'Loss for Words' After 3 Cars Fall into Sinkhole on Marked Closed Road: 'This Can't Be Real'
Chris Schaffer
2 YouTubers from Schaffrillas Productions Killed in Crash, Third Survives: 'I Have Been Torn Apart'
Former Golf Club Employee Files $15M Lawsuit, Alleges Wealthy Members Groped and Kissed Her. Courtesy: Raymond Babaian, Valiant Law
Former Beverage Cart Attendant 'Forced' to Endure Sexual Harassment by Wealthy Golf Club Members: Lawsuit
This handout from the Government of Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services taken and received on February 1, 2023 shows a radioactive capsule, which had fallen off a truck, after it was found along a desert highway south of Newman, Western Australia. - A tiny but dangerously radioactive capsule, which fell off a truck along a remote stretch of Outback highway in Western Australia last month, was found on February 1, authorities said.
Missing Radioactive Capsule Found Near Remote Australian Highway: 'Needle in a Haystack'
fire truck
Ga. Firefighters Find a Blaze at Their Station After a Stove Is Left On in Rush to Burning Home
Woman’s dashcam Video Captures Moment She Was Trapped Inside Tornado
Texas Grandmother's Close Encounter with Tornado Captured in Dashcam Video: 'It Was Terrifying'
Ruth Woroniecki
Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place
5 Officers Fired, 3 Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department LaVergne
Cop Fired in Sex Scandal Admitted to Affairs, Trading Nude Pics and Playing 'Strip Uno' with Fellow Officers
Massive Boulder Crashes into Hawaii Home, Narrowly Missing Woman
Massive Boulder Crashes into Hawaii Home, Narrowly Missing Woman: Watch
Esther Nakajjigo
Family of Newlywed and Activist Decapitated at Utah's Arches National Park Awarded More Than $10M
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-denim Denim Bradshaw
Boy, 14, Killed at North Carolina Rodeo During First Bull Ride: 'My Lil Cowboy'
R’Bonney Gabriel and Morgan Romano
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Hands Over Miss USA Crown to Successor, Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano
Tesla 'Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Calif. Highway, Requiring 'Thousands of Gallons' to Extinguish
Tesla 'Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Highway, Requiring About 6,000 Gallons of Water to Extinguish
In this photo provided by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, its members search for a radioactive capsule believed to have fallen off a truck being transported on a freight route on the outskirts of Perth, Australia, . A mining corporation on Sunday apologized for losing the highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance Radioactive Capsule, Perth, Australia - 28 Jan 2023
Urgent Search Continues in Australia as Tiny Radioactive Capsule Remains Missing