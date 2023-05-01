Mom Stung Over 75 Times While Protecting Her Kids from Bee Attack During Family Photoshoot

A mom in Arizona was hospitalized after she and her two children were attacked by bees during a family photoshoot, according to authorities. But her "quick thinking" helped protect them.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA) said the attack took place in the Buckeye Valley area while the trio was taking photos.

The mom, who has not been publicly identified, rushed her children into a nearby car before taking "the brunt on the stings," according to a Facebook post from the agency.

"The mother's quick thinking saved the children from being stung," the AFMA said Sunday.

Crews then used foam "to calm the bees" before rescuing the kids from the car, according to authorities.

Footage from the scene shared by authorities on social media show crews spraying the foam over an SUV while one firefighter carries one of the kids away from the car.

The AFMA also shared the 911 call made by the kids' grandmother, who reported the attack to a Phoenix dispatcher.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Please hurry. Please hurry. My daughter can't get in the car. She's being attacked by bees," the grandmother said in the clip.

She later added, "My granddaughters are with her. Please send some help."

The mother was stung more than 75 times, according to the AFMA. She was transported to a local hospital and has since recovered, they said.

According to the AFMA, victims of a bee attack should run in a straight line, cover their faces and run for shelter.

However, victims should not attempt to enter a body of water. "The bees will wait for you to come up for air," according to the University of Arizona. Victims should not fight the bees, either. "The more you flail your arms, the madder they will get," the University of Arizona said.