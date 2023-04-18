Mom and Son Win $100K Lottery Prize 3 Times with Same Numbers: 'We Just Laughed and Cried and Hugged'

Within weeks, Tricia Johnson won the Massachusetts State lottery twice and her son John won once with the same lucky numbers

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 18, 2023 02:52 PM
Mom and son lotto winner
Photo: Massachusetts Lottery Commission

A Cape Cod-based mother and son have hit it big, big, big in the Massachusetts State Lottery — winning a $100,000 prize three times between them, using the same set of fortuitous numbers.

Tricia Johnson, 59, a waitress in Falmouth, first tried her luck on March 22. After clocking out of her shift at Papa Jake's, a local sports bar, she played her usual Keno numbers, per WBZ-TV. "I thought someone was messing with me," she told CBS Boston of the moment when she realized she'd actually won $100,000 in the game.

On April 10, Johnson, who also works as a school bus driver, decided to try her hand again and played the same numbers — and lo and behold, they hit again.

"It's like lightning struck twice," she said, per CBS Boston. "I woke my husband up and made him confirm that I was really looking at what I was looking at," she recalled to WBZ-TV.

That same day, it was her son John's turn. When he tried his hand at his mom's lucky Keno numbers, he too won $100,000 — and promptly bought himself a new Jeep, according to WBZ-TV.

The odds of matching all 10 numbers in the game are about 1 in 8,911,711, according to MassLottery.com.

Johnson, whose husband is disabled, said she and her son "just laughed and cried and hugged" after their momentous triple win, and she told CBS Boston she will use her money to help cover some of her family's bills.

