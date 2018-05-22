Mom Paints Large Birthmark on Her Face to Match Son: 'I Have Never Treated Him as Different'

One Brazilian mom is making sure her 13-month-old son Enzo — who was born with a large birthmark on his face — knows that she’s his number one supporter.

Enzo was born via c-section last March after it was revealed his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck twice, his mom Carolina Giraldelli, 26, of Cáceres, Brazil, told SWNS.

Surgery later revealed that Enzo’s birthmark was a harmless Congenital Melanocytic Nevus, which can form in the womb early in development, according to the Association for Large Nevi and Related Disorders.

The moment sparked something for Giraldelli, who told SWNS she saw the birthmark and decided “from then on I should become another person who was much stronger, fearless, brave, and ready to face all the obstacles that would now be presented to my son.”

Recently, Giraldelli had a makeup artist paint a birthmark on her face that was nearly identical to the baby boy’s, according to SWNS. Then, the mom turned the camera on to capture the moment her son saw her.

“I confess that for some time it was very difficult to see and feel the eyes of society flickering my son with looks of pity, contempt, scare [fear] and sometimes disgust,” Giradelli told SWNS.

And although it’s not easy, she added to the U.K. news wire that she and her husband, João Renato Cestari, “act normally” and that “if someone feels revulsion, curiosity or fear, we try to make him understand that he, despite his mark, is a normal boy who is much loved, just like others.”

In the video, Giraldelli greeted her son, whose face immediately lit up with a smile. And while she told SWNS “he did not completely understand it,” the little boy still showed her “complete joy.”

“I’m sure he loved my attitude. We took lots of pictures and our morning was a lot of fun,” she told SWNS. “After the photos I went to work with the makeup on.”

Although Giraldelli took the makeup off before she went to bed, she told the outlet, “How I felt has stayed with me ever since.”