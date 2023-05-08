Mom on Trip of a Lifetime Dies After Contracting Malaria and Having Stroke: 'My Best Friend,' Says Daughter

A beloved Missouri mom died after contracting malaria on a trip she'd been longing to go on for decades.

Latrice Clayton, 46, arrived in West Africa on Apr. 18 to visit a friend in Abidjan, her daughter Crystal Clayton tells PEOPLE.

The trip was something the mom of five had been "wanting to do all her life," according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover expenses.

But Latrice began feeling unwell after about a day at the Ivory Coast, and was diagnosed with malaria a short time later, according to her daughter. She died on Apr. 27.

"We're taking it hard," Crystal tells PEOPLE, who says the reality of the situation hasn't fully set in. "I feel like my mom is still on vacation and she just isn't back home yet."

Crystal first learned something was wrong the Friday following her mother's departure. She tells PEOPLE that her mother had called to tell her she was feeling under the weather, but hoped to sleep it off.

After taking a nap, however, Crystals says her mom felt even worse. So, she went to a clinic, where she was admitted for treatment and diagnosed with malaria.

The malaria caused Latrice's blood pressure to spike, which complicated her attempts to return home. Crystal says she tried to fly her mother home on a commercial flight on Apr. 24, but that her mother was unable to fly due to her condition.

By that time, Latrice no longer had malaria, but her blood pressure was still dangerously high. So, she went to another clinic, where she underwent tests and received treatment.

Eventually, Latrice had a stroke. Crystal tells PEOPLE that doctors said Latrice had a brain bleed and that it would be best to get her home as quickly as possible so she could receive proper treatment.

However, an air ambulance would have cost upwards of $200,000. It was an upsetting realization for Crystal, who wanted to get her mother home as soon as she could.

While attempting to find a way to bring Latrice home, Crystal says her mother "stopped breathing" and was rushed into emergency surgery "to release some of the pressure off of her brain."

Latrice was in a coma for two days before her death. She is survived by her four adult children and a 7-year-old daughter, as well as eight grandkids, Crystal says.

"That's my best friend. She's prepped me for everything in life but this," Crystal says. "And she shows up for all of us, like, that's who we depend on."

More than $17,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to help pay for remaining medical bills and transporting Latrice's body back to the United States.

Crystal says her mom assured her that she would be okay on the trip, having taken malaria pills and received all of the mandatory vaccines ahead of time. She registered with the U.S. Embassy, as well.

But Crystal feels the embassy could have done more for her mom and her family. She said they "would not budge on the price" to bring Latrice home, and that she was unable to reach representatives at a reasonable time of day. "The communication is horrible," Crystal says.

The U.S. Embassy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Latrice's family has received loads of support from their community after news spread about her death. "At first, in the beginning, I thought I was only my own. I'm not going to lie," Crystal says.

"Everybody has been helping out a lot, being there for us," she adds.

Now, Crystal hopes to help raise awareness about travel safety, taking proper precautions health-wise, what to do in an emergency, and more. She also encourages others to cherish the time they have with those that are close with.

"Love your loved ones," she tells PEOPLE. "Every day's not promised."