43-Year-Old Woman Dies After She and All 6 of Her Children Test Positive for Coronavirus

A 43-year-old mother of six from Southern California has died after being hospitalized for a week following a coronavirus diagnosis.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her family, Brenda Martinez died on Monday night after being listed in critical condition for several days. Martinez and all six of her children — ages 2 to 19 — had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The family had been pulling for Martinez's recovery, but her condition continued to worsen while at the hospital. In updates posted to the donation page on Monday, the family said Martinez was "not doing too good" and that they needed a "miracle" for her to make it through the night.

"She’s amazing," Martinez's sister-in-law, Crystal Acosta Torres, told KCBS before her death. "She’s very strong, you know. She’s incredible. She will go above and beyond to help anyone in need, you know. She’s always there for you when you need her, an amazing mother."

The outlet reported that Martinez did have underlying conditions, which put her at heightened risk of experience serious symptoms form the disease.

People with ailments such as heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, liver disease and chronic kidney disease are at extreme risk of coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All but 6 percent of patients who needed hospitalization had one pre-existing condition, and the majority — 88 percent — had two or more, according to a large study of thousands of patients in New York City that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

All six of Martinez's children are in isolation after testing positive for the virus, and some have experienced minor symptoms, Acosta Torres told KNBC.

Martinez's children were unable to visit her in the hospital and were only allowed to see her through a video call.

The family's GoFundMe has raised a little more than $27,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I’m very sorry! My prayers are with you," donor Dora Revolorio wrote on the page. "I remember Brenda [as] a kind and wonderful person. We went to school together in JR high we share beautiful memories hope she gets well."

"I'm sorry your family is going through this," added Andrea Rebollar. "She's a beautiful mother and I enjoyed having her daughter in my class. I'm praying for everyone's overall health. Stay Strong."

Acosta Torres told KTTV that the family is thankful for everyone who has donated. Martinez's oldest child, Juan Jose "JJ" Martinez, is especially grateful, as he is now making decisions on behalf of his siblings since his father is unable to help.

"It's hard for the family, and we want to thank everyone for helping where they can," Acosta Torres said. "Our family truly appreciates everyone who has donated for my nieces and nephews."

As of Tuesday afternoon, coronavirus has killed 177,547 people in the United States, according to a New York Times database. The disease has also infected more than 5.7 million people in the U.S.