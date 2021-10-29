Mich. Mom of 4 Runs into Burning Home to Rescue Her Kids: 'She Is an Absolute Hero'

Firefighters say Michigan mother Mikala Vish repeatedly ran into her burning home to save her children, ages 12, 6, 4, and 9 months

A single mother from Michigan is being celebrated for her bravery after running into her burning home to rescue her four children.

Chelsea firefighters Lt. Derek Klink and Captain Scott Basar told Detroit's NBC affiliate WDIV that Mikala Vish repeatedly re-entered the house early Tuesday morning to save her kids, ages 12, 6, 4, and 9 months.

Lt. Klink called it "the most heroic thing" he's ever see, per the outlet.

"Sometimes, people call us heroes. And in this instance, in no way were we the hero," the lieutenant continued. "Mikala deserves all the credit."

Capt. Basar told Michigan Live that Vish "is an absolute hero for how she saved all her children."

Vish suffered second and third-degree burns to over 60% of her body, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up in support of the family by Brynna Klink, the lieutenant's wife. Vish's 6-year-old son also suffered burns "on his hands, feet, and back."

News of Vish's heroics struck a chord with Brynna, who says she has children around the same age.

"I have never met the family, but after receiving approval from Mikala's mother, we knew we wanted to help in any way possible," Brynna wrote in a message on the online fundraiser. "We are teaming up with Chelsea Area Fire Authority Local 1889 to support them as much as we can."

Capt. Basar told WDIV that Vish and her 6-year-old son "have a long road ahead of them" as they continue recovering.

Money donated to the GoFundMe will go toward the family's needs following the fire. Funds collected via the site will first be dispersed to Chelsea Area Fire Authority Local 1889 before going "directly" to the family, per the campaign description.

"Please help to provide some relief to Mikala, and her four beautiful children, as she recovers from injuries she suffered in the fire," Brynna wrote.