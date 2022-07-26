Monica Wilson, 41, died a day before her birthday in a wrong-way accident; two children were in the car and sustained minor injuries, Connecticut State Police said

Mom of 3 Dies Hours Before Her 42nd Birthday After Van Driving the Wrong Way Hits Her Car

A mother of three is dead after her vehicle was hit by a truck going the wrong way on a Connecticut highway.

On Sunday, Monica Wilson died of fatal injuries one day before her 42nd birthday, per an incident report from Connecticut State Police. An 8-year-old and 7-year-old were in the car with her and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Driving a 2019 Acura, Wilson and two other cars were heading south on Route 8 when a fourth car "traveling in the wrong direction" (going north) hit Wilson's car "head-on," the report says. As a result of their impact, "a chain reaction collision occurred" between the fourth car and the other two vehicles.

Wilson was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she died. The children with her have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the fourth vehicle, 35-year-old Wilber Martinez, suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he "remains in critical condition." Martinez was driving a 2014 Ford E-150 that was not insured at the time of the collision, per the report.

His passenger, identified as Ananias Castillo-Icabalzeta, died at the scene.

The other drivers were taken to local hospitals and have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad (CARS) arrived at the scene, and Route 8 South was closed for about five hours. The incident is still being investigated.

Per Daily Voice, Wilson worked at Broad River Animal Hospital, which closed its doors on Monday to acknowledge her death.

"Dearest clients and friends, We have suffered a great loss of one of our Broad River family members over the weekend. Due to this tragic event we have decided to close the hospital to ensure the wellbeing of our team members," it said in a Facebook statement, adding in part, "We will disclose more details in due time. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this very difficult time."

Per a local community group, Bridgeport Strong, two of Wilson's three sons were the children in the car with her and had surgery on Monday morning.

Messages flooded in for Wilson on social media, with one friend sharing a series of special images on Facebook and writing, "I still don't want to believe it!!! You were just saying how you couldn't wait to see the baby. My heart hurts to even say this right now... RIP and Happy Birthday Monica Wilson Everyone please keep my sister Aja Bruno and her family in prayer."