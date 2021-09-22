Charlie Anne Xavier was hospitalized with third-degree burns on 85% of her body following the Sept. 10 accident

Mom of 2 Fighting for Her Life After Being 'Engulfed in Flames' in 'Horrific' Sanding Accident

A Virginia mother of two young boys is fighting to recover after getting badly burned in a "horrific and life-changing accident."

Charlie Anne Xavier was working at her family's new brewery on Sept. 10 when she suddenly caught on fire, her husband André told WVIR.

"While sanding a table, she dropped the sander...and the next thing she knew she was engulfed in flames," reads a message on a GoFundMe set up to raise money for medical expenses.

She was taken to the Burn Center at VCU Health, "where she started fighting for her life, with doctors confirming that she had suffered third-degree burns over 85% of her body."

Speaking with WVIR, André said that "right now, we're in the scary stage."

"The scary part is the recovery, because it'll be years, years, years," he added. "You have to learn everything from talking to eating to everything."

Charlie Anne Xavier

As her recovery process continues, the medical bills have started piling up.

"We are so thankful and so humbled that Charlie Anne is still with us, however we are now needed to step forward as a community to help shoulder the burden of expenses for her care and recovery, and to provide for the needs of her family in her absence," reads a message on the GoFundMe, which has raised over $62,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Charlie is a powerhouse. She's the girl cheering the loudest, smiling the brightest, and laughing non-stop," the messages continues. "She's a wife and a mother to two beautiful boys - a four-year-old and nine-month-old. She will heal and come home, and it's our privilege to serve her now."

Her husband is also posting regular health updates on the Facebook group "Cheering on Charlie."

"Well, another good day for Charlie," André wrote on Tuesday, following her 11th surgery.

"I can't even imagine how painful this most be for her, but so far Charlie never said once that she was in excruciating pain. She is just too strong," he added. "I just don't know how she does it!"

In another post, André noted how much he looks forward to being able to hear his wife talk again — a milestone she'll hopefully be able to reach in a couple of weeks.

"She is a living miracle, there is no denying. I feel privileged to be at her side, her attitude towards this tragedy is already starting to impact some of the staff! She is an incredible inspiration!" he wrote.

Although André said he has also been warned that "this is the honeymoon stage" of the recovery process, he's doesn't want to let fear of the unknown take over his life.

"In about a month or two, you will need to be prepared for the possible infection waves, sadly it is a reality that she may have to endure, but there is no way to know for sure what to expect," he recalled being told by one of his wife's surgeons on Tuesday.

"So, today I choose to celebrate her small victory and I refuse to let fear of the potential risk of infection take over my mind," he added. "We are people of faith, and that is when God ask us to trust on him! And that I will."