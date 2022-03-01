Jean "Wes" Fontus, 5-year-old daughter Emmie, and 2-year-old son Tyler died at their home in Florida last week

Mom Mourns Husband and Kids, Ages 2 and 5, Who Drowned in Backyard Pool: 'Together in Heaven'

A Florida mother is coping with an unimaginable tragedy after her husband and two children drowned in their backyard pool last week.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, 41-year-old father Jean "Wes" Fontus, his 5-year-old daughter Emmie, and 2-year-old son, Tyler, were found unresponsive in their home in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene attempted life-saving measures to revive them, but all three were later pronounced dead at Memorial Regional Hospital, CBS affiliate WFOR reported. No foul play is suspected, according to reports, and an investigation is still underway.

Representatives from the Hollywood Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"They were all full of love, that's the only word I can use to describe is love," Anne Dolce, the children's mother and Fontus' wife, told WFOR on Tuesday.

In the days since the tragedy, loved ones created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

"After breakfast, playtime and lunch, like any other day, Wes, Emmie and Tyler went for their last swim together in the family's pool," the organizers, a group that includes Dolce, wrote in a message on the donation page. "We imagine that they played in the pool, Emmie and Tyler climbing onto and splashing water at dad as always."

"At some point, something happened that caused that fun time to come to a sudden end," the message continued. "We may never know how, and we will surely never understand why, but we are comforted in knowing that Dad, Emmie, and Tyler are together in Heaven in the loving hands of God."

Loved ones described Emmie as "the light of every room," and an avid reader, swimmer and artist.

"She was a princess and model in training, always ready with the perfect pose for every picture," they said of the kindergartener.

Tyler, a toddler, loved to play and dance and would "[capture] your heart" when he "looked at you with those bright eyes and smile."

Meanwhile Fontus was remembered as the "life of every party," and as someone who opened up his home and "heart" to all those who knew him.

"But his greatest asset was his children," organizers said. "More than anything else, he was a loving father devoted to his children in an inspiring way."