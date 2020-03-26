Anonymous Maryland Mom Leaves Bagged Lunches Outside for Free ‘For Anyone Who Needs It’

Image zoom Delegate Nic Kipke/Facebook

A Maryland mother who knows that times are tough due to the coronavirus outbreak is doing her part to make sure her community stays fed.

The anonymous woman has set up her version of a curbside cafeteria, offering free bagged lunches each day from a folding table in Severna Park, the Capital Gazette reported.

As seen in a photo shared by local Delegate Nic Kipke, the set-up, under a tent, offers free lunch each day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Arundel Beach Road.

“For anyone who needs it… I will be leaving some healthy sack lunches on this table for you if you are hungry and need to eat,” her sign reads, according to the Gazette. “Made with love by a neighborhood mom in a clean and sanitized kitchen.”

Kipke wrote on Facebook that the kind gesture “really lifts [his] spirits.”

“It’s great to see so many in our community doing so much to care for others during this stressful time,” he wrote.

The act of kindness was a blessing for local resident Kimberly Gussow, who snagged lunch for her two children from the table on Tuesday, she told the Gazette.

The bags contained ham sandwiches, oranges and other fruit snacks, and were a help to Gussow, who has been working from home.

“Times are a little bit tough,” she told the newspaper. “I think it’s great everybody is stepping up to help out any way they can. This might not be a good time but it forces everybody to slow down and reevaluate.”

She added to ABC News, “It’s more than just putting a sack of lunch on the table. She’s putting goodness back into the world.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all non-essential businesses in the state closed on Monday, though Maryland is not yet on any sort of official lockdown or “shelter-in-place” order.

The state has at least 423 confirmed cases and four deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Thursday morning, according to The New York Times. There have been at least 68,534 cases and 990 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, the Times reported.

