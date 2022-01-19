In a hilarious TikTok video, a mom of four shares that she's been mistaken about her 3-year-old son's birthday for the past two years

Mom Learns She Was Celebrating Her Son's Birthday on the Wrong Date Thanks to Insurance Company

One mom is sharing the hilariously true story of how she learned she'd been celebrating her son's birthday on the wrong date for two years.

Mom of four Emily Vondrachek shared a TikTok video poking fun at a recent "mom fail" — which was brought to her attention this month thanks to her insurance company.

"I just got off the phone with our pediatrician. She's trying to bill our last visit to our insurance company. Per my words, my son's birthday is the 26th. I'm his mother. I know his birthday," says Vondrachek, whose 1.2 million followers on the app are no strangers to her videos showcasing relatable moments at home and original "mom comedy" songs.

Much to her surprise, her insurance company didn't agree with her about the important date.

"The insurance company says no, his birthday is on the 25th," she recalls in the clip, which can be viewed above.

"So I'm about to call my insurance company to let them have it and I say maybe I should scroll back [on] Facebook to look at the birth announcement years ago to make sure," Vondrachek explains, going on to reveal that much to her surprise, she was wrong.



"I just got done doing that and his birthday is indeed the 25th," she adds. "For two years I've been celebrating his birthday on the 26th."

Continuing to joke about the situation, the Minnesota mom quips about another layer to the story.



"You want to know the worst part?" she asks. "It's my middle child!"

"I love my kids, okay?" she adds as the video, which has been viewed over 3.1 million times, comes to a close. "They might not have their birthday celebration on the right day, but they celebrate it the next!"

As for how the call back to her pediatrician went in real life, Vondrachek said everybody got a good laugh out of it.

"I called the receptionist back and we were both laughing so hard," she told Today.

The mom, whose children are all under the age of 6, said she could have gotten confused because her 3-year-old son Henry was actually due on Feb. 26.