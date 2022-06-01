The family members "dropped from an unknown height" and were then "dragged through the water by the inflated parasail," before colliding with a bridge, officials say

Mom Killed, Son and Nephew Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys: 'This Was a Tragedy'

One woman has died and two young boys were injured after a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Monday.

While on a family trip, Supraja Alaparthi was parasailing with a group — which included her 10-year-old son Sriakshith and her nephew, 9 — when "winds picked up" just before 5:30 p.m., according to an incident report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities said in the report that a "strong gust of wind" then "pegged" the parasail, meaning that the parasail chute became "controlled by the weather conditions" rather than the boat operator. Under these conditions, the parasail chute "essentially becomes a sail and starts impeding the safe operation of the vessel."

"With the parasail pegged, the Captain cut the line tethered to" the three victims, per the report. They then "dropped from an unknown height" and were "dragged through the water by the inflated parasail."

"The chute continued to drag the victims through and across the surface of the water" until the parasail collided with the old Seven Mile Bridge near Marathon, officials wrote in the report.

Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, per the report. Her son "suffered minimal injuries," while nephew Vishant Sadda was transported to Miami for additional treatment.

The accident, which involved a single commercial vessel, is currently being investigated by the FWC and the United States Coast Guard.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased during this time," FWC officials said in a statement.

According to NBC Miami, Alaparthi and the two boys were visiting the area from Illinois.

"I had thought the parasail had just hit the bridge and the people were just going to be dangling when I got there," John Callion, a bystander and charter boat captain who was one of the first on the scene, told Good Morning America on Wednesday morning. "But they actually — it was a much worse situation."



The captain told ABC station WLS that after about 30 seconds, he and the customers aboard his boat "sprung into action."

"The kid, he was letting me know, 'help me, help me,'" Callion told the outlet. "And we got him in the boat immediately. And then we got the other kid that was unconscious. And then we got his mom in the boat."

"Our condolences are with the family and loved ones of those affected by Monday's accident," Capt. Jason Ingram, Coast Guard Sector Key West commander, said in a news release Tuesday. "This was a tragedy for a family seeking to enjoy their visit to the Florida Keys. Our team, and our partners at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are investigating the accident to determine the causal factors and mitigate future casualties to make the waterways as safe as possible."

An employee of Light House Parasail Inc., the parasail company used by the family, told NBC Miami they are "devastated" and are cooperating with authorities during the investigation.