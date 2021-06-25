Mom Inspired by Her Kids' Struggles Launches Adaptive Needs Line - and Sesame Street Gets Involved!

About 75% of Lisa Radcliffe's staff at PunkinFutz are people with adaptive needs

For Lisa Radcliffe, starting a business was a family affair.

In fact, the idea for PunkinFutz, the company she launched in 2016 as a way of putting a playful twist on toys and accessories for children with adaptive needs, sprouted during a routine visit to fit her son Buster, then 3, for orthotics.

Born at just 26 weeks, and with neuromuscular challenges, Buster had to wear clunky, plastic braces that often scared other children.

"I told the orthopedist that if orthotics looked like superhero gear, every kid would want to wear them," the Brooklyn-based Radcliffe, 56, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "And he said, 'That's a good idea. Somebody should do that.'"

Leaving her full-time tech job behind, Radcliffe became that somebody with the launch of PunkinFutz - named after a sweet childhood nickname from her father - in 2016. She and husband David, 66, maintain operations, while Buster, now 12, has pitched in as a product model, and daughter Maddie, 25, has helped create product packaging.

The company - which sells things like cool bags for wheelchairs, compression vests to calm children with sensory issues, and colorful fidget toys to help kids burn off extra energy while developing motor skills - will soon become even more kid-friendly thanks to a partnership with Sesame Street launching in July exclusively at JCPenney.

The new union will pair beloved characters such as Elmo, Big Bird and Abby with existing PunkinFutz products through add-ons like emoji patches, which kids can use to express their emotions.

"They're characters every child feels safe with," says Radcliffe. "The whole idea here is that [our products] are like a comfort blanket."

"It's going to be offering something that is going to make life better for kids. That piece is a no-brainer for us," adds Gabriela Arenas, a Sesame Workshop licensing executive. "That's what we stand for - making kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder. It just clicks, and it was such an easy connection in that sense."

Though Radcliffe relies on input from occupational therapists to make sure her products best fit the needs of children with adaptive needs, she also has a secret weapon at the company's heart: about 75 percent of her PunkinFutz staffers are differently abled. Some are nonverbal or deaf, while others have cerebral palsy or autism.

"Our products are better because of them," she says. "When we talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, you can't really have that conversation and leave out disability, which is what I think we've been doing. So that's a mission for us - making people aware of how much value there is in employing adults with disabilities."

For Radcliffe - whose daughter Maddie has struggled with seizures and other medical issues and who spent the last few years working for the family business - helping employ people with disabilities is the greatest joy of all.

"I got a call from the sister of one of my employees one day, and she said, 'I wanted to tell you what a difference you've made in my sister's life,'" Radcliffe recalls. "'She gets out of bed every morning with a purpose, and she's so proud of her job and the work that she does.' If I had to think of any single thing that keeps me going anytime this gets hard, it's actually our employees."

Moving forward, Radcliffe is hard at work on a newly launched nonprofit called Powered by Inclusion, and hopes to one day open an adaptive factory in New York City to employ even more adults with disabilities.