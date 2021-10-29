"I'm hoping this video has encouraged others to think twice about their frosted or privacy glass —You just may be putting on a show and not know it!" Jill Santom tells PEOPLE

Mom Has Hilarious Reaction After Finding Out Neighbors Could See Through Her Bathroom's Frosted Window

If you're going to find out that your neighbors can clearly see you showering from your bathroom window, well, better late than never.

Jill Santom, a mom of two from Tennessee, recently came to this realization when she happened to glance up at her bathroom's frosted glass window while grabbing her mail one night.

"The light happened to be on," she tells PEOPLE about looking up at her bathroom, located on the second floor of the home she and her family have lived in for a year and a half. "It caught my eye because of how bright it was compared to the darkness of the neighborhood. That's when I asked my husband to conduct an experiment for me."

Santom asked her husband, L.B., to pretend he was showering in front of the window as she stayed outside, and to her surprise, his silhouette could clearly be seen.

"Funny enough, I wasn't remotely horrified or embarrassed. I was more impressed with my husband's ability to commit to my task of pretending to take a shower and I thought it was hysterical," she says. "It wasn't until I watched the video back the next day that I realized maybe we should cover it."

Santom filmed her husband from outside the window and posted the footage on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, garnering more than 12 million views as of Friday afternoon.

The next day, Santom filmed her daughter, who was wearing a t-shirt and pants, in front of the window to see how clearly she could be seen during the day.

The answer? "Really clear," she remarks in the video, which clearly shows her daughter in the window.

Santom says the bathroom shower is located in an area that her children don't use, so she isn't concerned about anyone having seen them. The family has since placed a removable cover over the window.

Although Santom says she and the family are surprised about the reaction the videos have received online, she hopes the videos gave people a good laugh too.

"Privacy glass, or frosted glass - not as private as you may have thought! Cover it up!" Santom tells PEOPLE. "Secondly, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade! We aren't embarrassed or mortified but are having a great time making people laugh at our expense. But we do cover it up now when not making videos."