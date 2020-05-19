Mom Gives Birth to Identical Quadruplets amid Pandemic: ‘We Were Just Absolutely Floored’

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas said that the babies were one of just 72 documented cases of spontaneous, identical quadruplets

A global pandemic wasn’t going to stop one Dallas couple from becoming parents — four times over!

Jenny and Chris Marr welcomed quadruplet sons into the world just as much of the country went under lockdown, and now, nearly two months later, they’ve finally been able to take their boys home.

“Having babies during a global pandemic has been quite the experience. Everyone at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas made us and our babies top priority for care and safety,” Jenny wrote on Facebook last week. “I only hope that one day I can hug each of them and say thank you.”

Harrison Foy, Henry William, Hudson Perry and Hardy Smith Marr were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas on March 15, the hospital said on Facebook. Their mom wrote in a separate post that they arrived at 28 weeks and four days.

The newborns spent 10 weeks in the NICU, and about a month in the Special Care Nursery before they finally headed home on Sunday.

“We never knew how in love you could really be until you have a love for your child, or children all at once in our case,” Jenny wrote on May 3. “Love you our sweet little 4H boys.”

Neither Chris nor Jenny, both 35, have any history of multiples in their family, which is part of the reason the couple said they were “just absolutely floored” to learn in November that they were expecting triplets, according to Good Morning America.

As if that wasn’t enough, things got even crazier at their next exam, when they discovered an additional heartbeat.

“The tech — who was doing the initial (scan) — she gave me a funny look. We were like, ‘Oh, what’s going on now?’ We got worried again. She was really cute, she said, ‘I’m not supposed to say this, but y’all got four babies,’” Chris recalled to GMA. “We were just shocked. Jumping from three to four was easier to swallow. Just after that we heard they were healthy.”

According to Dr. Lauren Murray, an OB/GYN on the hospital’s medical staff, spontaneous, identical quadruplets are extremely rare, and the Marr boys are one of just 72 documented cases, the hospital said on Facebook.

“It’s unbelievable. It’ll never happen again in my career,” Murray told GMA. “I said, ‘Girl, go buy a few lottery tickets because those are the kind of odds we’re dealing with.’ What a miracle it was.”

Murray added that the new parents lucked out, as the boys seemed to split their shared placenta well, meaning that none of the babies developed significantly stronger than the others.

Jenny told GMA that since the birth of her “baby birds” — who were born in a span of just three minutes via C-section — she and her husband have been working hard to differentiate Hudson from Harrison from Hardy from Henry.

“They each have little bitty characteristics,” Chris said. “When we sit down and look at them we can figure out who they are, but if you just look at them from a distance, they all look the same. Thank God, Hudson’s a little smaller than everybody else and quieter.”

In the meantime, the new mom said on Facebook that she’s just excited to watch her sons grow up together.