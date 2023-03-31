Mom of 4 with 'Contagious Smile' Dies After Fall from Cliff at Ariz. National Forest: 'Unbelievable Loss'

A beloved mother of four has died after falling off a cliff in Arizona's Coconino National Forest.

Authorities received a call just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday from a woman who said that her friend, 44-year-old Jennifer Petri, "had fallen 20 feet off a cliff and was no longer visible," according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the area is known as "The Bluffs" and is located about 200 feet above West Clear Creek.

"The terrain was steep and dangerous," which made it difficult for rescuers to conduct a search, the sheriff's office said. Ultimately, deputies were able to use binoculars to locate Petri, who was found at the base of the cliff "just above the water edge."

After locating her, authorities were able to reach the area by helicopter and a trooper "determined she was deceased."

"Details of how the victim fell to her death are being investigated by YCSO detectives," police said.

Petri, who lived in Camp Verde, was remembered by loved ones as an "amazing" mother and for the 15 years she spent working as a server at a local Denny's.

"I want her to be remembered for her compassion," Danae Wolf told NBC affiliate KPNX. "She was the glue that held her family together."

Wolf told the outlet that Petri, who "had the most contagious smile," died just two days before one of her sons turned 15.

In a message shared on a GoFundMe, Wolf wrote that Petri's family "have been left to deal with not only financial hardship" but also "the tragic loss of an amazing partner and mother."

Calling her death an "unbelievable loss," Wolf asked for people to "please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."

As of Friday, the page has raised over $2,000.