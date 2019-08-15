Moms Celebrate First Day of School with Hilarious 'Bye Felicia' Photo Shoot: 'Me and My Girls!'

Image zoom From left: Bridgett Brown, Shawna Genua, Jennifer Patterson and Robin Kelly Wee Winks Photography

When the kids are away, the moms will play!

Many parents would be sad to see their kids heading back to school after a summer full of family time. But that isn’t the case for Bridgett Brown, Shawna Genua, Jennifer Patterson and Robin Kelly. The four moms, who have 18 children total, couldn’t be happier when it came time to send their little ones off.

“First day of school!!!! Whaaaat!!!!” Shawna Genua wrote in a Facebook post alongside one photo. “This is me and my girls. We will be juuuust fine.”

In the photos, the women are shown sipping out of large glasses with pajamas on and a box of donuts at their feet. They sat next to a sign that read, “First Day of School 2019 #ByeFelicia.”

“Between us four, we have 18 kids. They’ve been home since May,” Genua, a 38-year-old mom of three, told the Sun-Sentinel. “We are so ready for them to go back. We got the idea to do the photo because other people were posting sad pictures of their kids going back to school on Facebook. We were like, ‘Why are you sad? We are FREE again!’ “

The moms shared the photos on social media, where the pictures quickly made their way around the Internet. Genua joked to KTVU that their “think we are crazy.”

“The older ones are now disowning us because of how far these pics are going,” she said. “We have threatened to walk them to school in our robes.”

They gathered just before the first day of school, grabbing chairs and bottles of sparkling fruit punch, according to Today.

“People thought we were drinking. But we only do that when the kids are at school,” Kelly, 49, a mom of one, told Today, adding that she hopes the photos will let the world know you can love your children and still value your alone time. “We love our kids to death. But if you don’t take a break for yourself you are not going to be good parents.”

She added: “So many people have been telling us they need a break. It really has been an amazing, supportive awesome experience.”

The photos have made headlines, with the mom sharing several media interviews on social media. And even the kids have come to find humor in the viral photos.

“At first I thought it was really lame,” Genua’s 17-year-old daughter Savannah said. “It was really cool. But I still make fun of her daily.”